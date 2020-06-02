Motorcycle driver disappears after crash along Highway 1 in South Shuswap

Chase RCMP respond to two single-vehicle crashes over the weekend

Chase RCMP responded to two single vehicle crashes over the weekend, one involving a disappearing motorcycle driver.

Sgt. Barry Kennedy reports that on Saturday, May 30, police responded to a motorcycle crash on the Trans-Canada Highway at the top of Notch Hill Road in Sorrento.

When police and an ambulance crew arrived, the woman driving the bike was nowhere to be found. A witness advised he was riding behind the motorcycle when it went off the road to the right and crashed after hitting a gravel patch.

He said the woman got up, had cuts on her head and face but was speaking clearly and appeared OK. Kennedy reports that police were told an employee of the Petro-Canada gas station in Sorrento took the woman to a nearby residence.

Officers went there but couldn’t find the driver. Some of her personal belongings were located so a police dog was brought in to search for her.

“It was later determined that the female had fled the residence and into the woods before getting a ride to the hospital,” reports Kennedy. “Police did locate a thermos containing beer at the accident scene.”

The driver was later found and issued a ticket for failing to remain at the scene of an accident.

Read more: Chase RCMP arrest two after speeding vehicle crashes head on with semi truck

Read more: Suspect reported head-butting Chase RCMP officer during arrest

The following day, May 31, Chase RCMP were advised of a single vehicle crash off the Trans-Canada Highway at Silvery Beach Road near Chase. When officers arrived an ambulance was on scene treating the woman driving.

The vehicle had sheared off a utility pole as it left the roadway and sustained considerable front-end damage, Kennedy reports. Although no physical evidence was found to indicate the cause of the crash, the driver told officers she thought she panicked because she was being tailgated.

Police discovered the vehicle had no insurance, so the 32-year-old driver was issued tickets for having a licence plate with the wrong number, having no insurance, and driving without due care and attention.

marthawickett@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon Armcollision