Lug nuts on a vehicle wheel. (TireZoo/Flickr)

Driver loses tire while behind the wheel after lug-nut thief strikes in Burnaby

Burnaby RCMP are investigating after two reports of lug-nut tampering in the city this month

Burnaby RCMP are warning drivers to be cautious after two reports of lug-nut tampering this month.

In one instance, a driver said that one of their wheels came off while driving along Marine Way near Byrne Road on June 11, Mounties said in a news release Tuesday.

The second driver said the lug nuts on their vehicle were loosened between 4:30 p.m. and 5:10 p.m. on Monday, while it was parked in the 3500-block of Brighton Avenue.

No one was injured in either incident, police said.

ALSO READ: Thieves target tires and rims in Shuswap

“While we are unsure if these incidents are linked, we are asking that drivers make sure to check their wheels before driving to ensure wheel lug nuts have not been loosened,” Cpl. Daniela Panesar said.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. First Nation plans to launch legal challenge after Trans Mountain approval
Next story
VIDEO: Weekday weather update for the Okanagan Valley

Just Posted

Chase RCMP find drugs, fake money and sawed-off shotgun at traffic stop

Two separate incidents in recent weeks result in drug-related arrests.

Beekeepers from Argentina find sweet success in Shuswap

Honey Onyx Apiary is hoping to increase its operations by 200 hives this year

Unexpected snow on Okanagan Connector, Pennask Summit

As of 6:50 a.m. DriveBC cameras displayed surprise snowfall on highway

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: chance of rain

Environment Canada is calling for a risk of thunderstorms tonight

Life’s work of talented Salmon Arm sculptor leads to leukemia

Former Salmon Arm resident warns of dangers of chemical contact

VIDEO: Acknowledging skeptics, finance minister vows to build Trans Mountain project

Bill Morneau said he recognizes ‘huge amount of anxiety’ in Calgary over future of oil and gas sector

North Okanagan-Shuswap MP defends dedication to constituents

LETTER: Mel Arnold says he is open and accessible

Okanagan smash-and-grab nets electric bike

Rock thrown through front door of Southward Medical Supplies, bike grabbed from near door

Home care for B.C.’s elderly is too expensive and falls short: watchdog

Report says seniors must pay $8,800 a year for daily visits under provincial home support program

B.C. ‘struggling’ to meet needs of vulnerable youth in contracted care: auditor

Auditor general says youth in contracted residential services may not be getting support they need

Funds needed for special diving team to find missing Okanagan kayaker

Zygmunt Janiewicz was last seen on Okanagan Lake May 17

In 2019, 21 fires in Vernon to Penticton zone have been human caused, some linked to cigarette butts

Lake Country councillors want stricter regulations, more signage on public smoking

Okanagan school digs up $2,500 recycling prize

Kalamalka Secondary students recognized for establishing a new culture of recycling

Billboard posted along B.C.’s Highway of Tears to remember missing and murdered Indigenous women

Billboards featuring Indigenous artwork to be placed in Surrey, Kamloops and near Prince George

Most Read