Shaun Siebert narrowly avoided hitting cyclists on Granfondo route Sunday morning. (Twitter photo)

Driver narrowly avoids hitting Granfondo cyclists in South Okanagan on Sunday morning

“I’m just glad that everything aligned enough and no one got hurt,” said Shaun Siebert

A quick reaction from a driver avoided what could have been a dangerous accident during the Prospera Granfondo Axel Merckx Okanagan cycling race on Sunday morning.

Shaun Siebert was driving north along Highway 97 toward Summerland behind group of cyclists in the race at around 7:45 a.m. on July 14. He felt like something was off as he approached them, he said.

“I slowed down a bit and was somehow ready. Then all of a sudden they jetted right out in front of me.”

READ MORE: 2,500 cyclists ready to take the South Okanagan roads for Granfondo

Several of the cyclists crashed, with many falling into the left lane in front of his vehicle.

Thankfully, there was no oncoming traffic so Siebert swerved to avoid hitting them.

“I’m just glad that everything aligned enough and no one got hurt,” he said.

Later, he tweeted the video of the incident, which was captured on his dash camera.

More than 2,500 cyclists have taken over the roads in the South Okanagan this weekend for the ninth edition of the mass cycling event. The race finishes at 4 p.m. on Sunday, with cyclists crossing the finish line in Penticton.

More to come …

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Robin Grant
Reporter, Penticton Western News
Email me or follow me on Twitter
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Previous story
Concerns mount over ‘criminalization’ of detained migrants in Canada
Next story
Marathon votes, high stress work is going to kill someone, say some MPs

Just Posted

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Gusty winds and scattered clouds.

Temperatures are expected to reach the high 20s under cloudy skies.

In photos and video: Harbour Front Cruise car show at Marine Park

Many classic cars were on display at the Harbour Front Cruise car… Continue reading

Sisters bring Japanese tea experience to Salmon Arm

Janice Ishizaka and Cilla Watkins brew success with The Canadian Barley Tea Company

South Shuswap summer concert series a musical escape

Music in the Bay in Blind Bay features diverse lineup of talented musicians

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sun, chances of showers continue through weekend

Environment Canada forecasts mixes of sun, clouds and rain to start the weekend

VIDEO: Using scrap materials, man build workout equipment at B.C. tent city

Made of reused wood, ropes and metal, the machine could be Shane Knight’s ticket to competitions

Driver narrowly avoids hitting Granfondo cyclists in South Okanagan on Sunday morning

“I’m just glad that everything aligned enough and no one got hurt,” said Shaun Siebert

Gasoline companies to speak at public inquiry into B.C. pump prices

Premier John Horgan ordered the inquiry in May when prices at the pump reached $1.70 a litre

When the hospital becomes home: B.C. girl, 7, has spent a third of her life in pediatric unit

Mother grateful for the care her daughter received at VGH Pediatric Intensive Care Unit

B.C. woman jailed for child pornography after sharing photos of grandchildren online

Grandma sentenced to 14 months behind bars for concerning and explicit online chats with stranger

Loved ones of Somali-Canadian journalist Hodan Nalayeh mourn after terrorist attack

She moved back to Somalia last year in an effort to tell positive stories of her home country

Marathon votes, high stress work is going to kill someone, say some MPs

Some resort to wearing diapers to help get them through all-night votes

Concerns mount over ‘criminalization’ of detained migrants in Canada

The agency decided all officers working in these centres must be outfitted in protective and defensive equipment

World champions added to Okanagan Military Tattoo

Calgary Round-Up Band recently won best junior marching band and will perform at Vernon event

Most Read