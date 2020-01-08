Driver of sedan toting snowmobile in Kamloops from Alberta

Social media, tips from public lead RCMP to positive ID; Alberta detachment to speak with motorist

The vehicle spotted driving with a snowmobile strapped to its roof has been identified by local authorities thanks in large part to social media and tips from the public.

The unusual sighting of the sedan with the snowmobile on the roof was shared to BC RCMP Traffic’s Twitter on Jan. 7, and it was retweeted several times and shared by media outlets across the province and within 24 hours, police were given a high-quality video identifying the vehicle boasting Alberta plates.

“An Alberta detachment is reaching out to the driver,” E Division Traffic Services media relations officer Cpl. Mike Halskov said Tuesday, Jan. 8.

Cpl. Halskov said he has never seen anything like this before.

“It’s definitely unusual,” he said. “Maybe not in Alberta, but definitely in B.C.”

The photograph raised several safety concerns and RCMP said they were eager to speak to the driver spotted driving along the highway in Kamloops and Grand Forks areas.

Cpl. Halskov questioned if both the roof structure of the car and the roof rack used to carry the snowmobile could handle the weight of the — which can weigh as much as 500 pounds.

“It has to be very secure on there,” he said, especially as the vehicle is travelling at highway speeds in winter conditions.

Cpl. Halskov said police would have to investigate if the rig was set up safely to determine if there are any violations to the load securement regulations under the Motor Vehicle Act.

“I have my suspicions,” he said. “I would therefore suggest people do not copy this method of transporting their Ski-Doo.”

Instead, he suggested people follow more conventional methods of towing their winter vehicles — in the bed of a truck or on a trailer.

READ MORE: Snowmobile strapped to roof of sedan spotted in Kamloops

READ MORE: Only a matter of time until ‘Okanagan Bob’ is identified, police say

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Complaint that Luka Magnotta torture video shown at B.C. school prompts probe
Next story
Conservatives urge Iran to grant access to Iran plane crash as Trudeau pledges support

Just Posted

Shuswap’s popular Margaret Falls trail closed again after heavy snowfall

Trail had reopened in the fall after being damaged by flooding in 2017

Trial of man accused in Salmon Arm 7-Eleven fire set for May

Accused seeking bail as he awaits proceedings in BC Supreme Court

Shuswap’s New Year’s baby named after hockey great Sidney Crosby

Toni and Scott Campbell welcome baby daughter at Shuswap Lake General Hospital on Friday, Jan. 3

In photos: What to do with all that snow? Shuswap residents share fun, creative uses

Snow forts to sled runs included

Shuswap family craft way to help animals affected by Australian bush fires

Mother and son use their sewing abilities to craft pouches and blankets

UPDATE: At least 10 people from B.C. among victims in fatal Iran plane crash

Ukraine International Airlines plane was en route to Kyiv when it went down in a field, killing all aboard

B.C. mom who claimed indigenous smudging ceremony infringed on religious freedoms loses case

B.C. Supreme Court judge releases ruling in case against Port Alberni school district

Five beds added to North Okanagan winter shelter

Turning Points winter shelter expands to serve 25 homeless a night following winter storms

Winning $70-million Lotto Max ticket sold in Brampton, Ont.

Record-breaking jackpot goes to single ticket holder in the city about 45 minutes outside of Toronto

Driver of sedan toting snowmobile in Kamloops from Alberta

Social media, tips from public lead RCMP to positive ID; Alberta detachment to speak with motorist

Complaint that Luka Magnotta torture video shown at B.C. school prompts probe

Anonymous letter alleges Don’t F**k With Cats traumatized students

Ukraine pledges to help Canada get access to Iran plane investigation

Offer is significant because Canada broke diplomatic relations with Iran in 2012

WATCH: Vernon Winter Carnival only one month away

More than 100 events planned for the whole family in the ’60s-themed festival

Letter: Transparency in politics meaningless without action

Writer argues Canadians need to hold politicians to account

Most Read