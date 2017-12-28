Driver, passengers uninjured in collision

Slippery road conditions contributed to a vehicle collision in Malakwa.

On Dec. 22 at 9 a.m., Sicamous RCMP responded to a single-vehicle accident on Highway 1 at Yard Creek. Police say the driver lost control of the vehicle and struck a concrete barrier causing significant damage to the vehicle. The driver and his three passengers were uninjured. Police note the highway had slippery sections with compact snow at the time of the collision.

@SalmonArm

lachlan@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter