Drivers see red on new traffic light at Highway 1 intersection in Salmon Arm

Ministry says intersection at Fourth Avenue NE temporarily on ‘flash mode’ and will be fixed July 15

Traffic lights at the intersection of Highway 1 and Fourth Street NE in Salmon Arm were not working properly on July 14 so were switched to flashing reds until they’re fixed. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)

Before you’re tempted to blame the driver in front of you when driving along the Trans-Canada Highway through downtown Salmon Arm, blame the traffic lights.

During the afternoon of July 14, the new traffic light at the intersection of Highway 1 and Fourth Street NE stopped working. Lights were changed to flashing red only and drivers were then expected to take turns as they would at a four-way stop.

Traffic wasn’t rolling along too smoothly at one point on Wednesday afternoon, when a little shouting from a car window, some horn honking and a bit of tire squealing could be heard.

A spokesperson for the transportation ministry responded to a query from the Observer via email, stating the ministry is aware of the problem “and has placed the signal into ‘flash mode’ due to problems with the signal controller.”

“Our highway electrical contractor, WestCana Service Inc., will be working on this tomorrow (July 15) and we anticipate it will be fully operational at that time,” the email read.

The ministry also suggested if travellers encountered any issues on the highway, they could report them when safe to do so by visiting DriveBC and clicking on the ‘report a highway problem’ button.

