Dumpster fire extinguished in downtown Penticton

There has been a string of dumpster fires lately

A dumpster was on fire behind a residential complex in downtown Penticton Tuesday afternoon. (Brennan Phillips Western News)

A dumpster fire behind a downtown residential complex was put out quickly by the Penticton fire department on Tuesday afternoon.

The fire, at 102 Regina Avenue, was called in around 3:45 p.m., said acting Captain Ryan Basely.

There was only one garbage bag in the dumpster, so it isn’t known what the cause of the small fire was.

There have been a few dumpster fires in the past couple of weeks in Penticton.

The latest dumpster fire was reported on Friday night, April 10 behind a shopping complex on Skaha Lake Road.

One resident said if the fire took hold it could have spread to a neighbouring seniors complex. Fire crews extinguished the blaze using foam.

Another person commented that a chair was set on fire beside the Tim Horton’s in the area last week.

On March 30, at 4 a.m., someone smashed in the windows of the Scotiabank at 407 Main Street, and then apparently lit the back alley alcove on fire. They used a garbage bin to start the fire.

