Planned ignitions were conducted by fire crews on the south side of the wildfire near Gallagher Lake Thursday to help contain the Eagle Bluff wildfire, now an estimated 2,270 hectares. (BC Wildfire Service)

Eagle Bluff wildfire now 2,270 hectares

A total of 180 firefighters are now assigned to the blaze, and 20 attended to the fire overnight

The Eagle Bluff wildfire burning north of Oliver now covers an estimated 2,270 hectares, according to a Thursday night update from BC Wildfire Service.

The blaze was thought to be 1,500 hectares as of Thursday morning, but was expected to grow overnight.

Planned ignitions were conducted by fire crews on the south side of the wildfire near Gallagher Lake. Another was conducted from the Mudd Lake area to the McKinney Road area. BC Wildfire Service says the ignitions were successful. Most of the fire’s growth came due to controlled ignitions on Wednesday. These ignitions are designed to burn off fuels that could spread the fire to nearby communities.

BC Wildfire Service also conducted a night vision flight to support the overnight fire crew and help detect new blazes.

A total of 180 firefighters are now assigned to the blaze, and 20 attended to the fire overnight. Resources now include 13 helicopters and 19 heavy equipment units. Air tankers are also continuing to support ground crews.

An evacuation alert is in effect as of Thursday morning at the Regional District of the Okanagan-Similkameen’s electoral area C and the Osoyoos Indian Band. Properties on McCuddy Creek Road, Old Camp McKinney Road, Porcupine Road and Shrike Hill Road were added to the alert list Wednesday evening.

People living in an alert zone are advised to pack essential items and keepsakes, and to establish a meeting place outside the evacuation area.

Affected residents needing transportation assistance from the area can call the RDOS Emergency Operations Centre at 250-490-4225.

