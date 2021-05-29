Members of the Eagle River Secondary graduating class of 2021 celebrate on May 27, 2021. (Facebook-Contributed)

Members of the Eagle River Secondary graduating class of 2021 celebrate on May 27, 2021. (Facebook-Contributed)

Eagle River Secondary graduating class of 2021 begins celebrations in Sicamous

Screening of a full graduation video will be held June 17 at Starlight Drive-In Theatre in Enderby

The students of Eagle River Secondary’s class of 2021 have begun to celebrate an important milestone.

On May 27, the students crossed the stage and received their diplomas, officially marking their graduation. This year, they were allowed to have up to four guests in attendance to commemorate the event.

Eagle River’s principal, Mark Marino, said the students also revealed their “grad resumes” — their plans for the future. The students also had a chance to thank their family, friends and the school’s staff.

Before the grad ceremony started, the students took a picture in their formal wear, then one in their caps and gowns, then a fun one with their caps thrown in the air.

The school hired a local company from Sicamous to film the events of the day, which included the handing out of some scholarships. The footage will be edited together with prerecorded speeches from dignitaries and the school’s valedictorian.

On June 17, at the Starlight Drive-In Theatre in Enderby, the full video will be screened. Though since there is a 50-car limit and a two-car per graduate limit, there will likely not be room for the public to attend.

But the students’ graduation fun doesn’t end there.

On June 21, the graduating class is going on a field trip to Revelstoke thanks to fundraising efforts. At Revelstoke, the students will be able to ride the Pipe Mountain Coaster and play ultimate frisbee amongst other activities.

“We’re a small school, so we can do many things that the larger schools can’t,” said Marino.

Read more: New Sicamous truck and trailer repair shop benefits from location on Highway 1

Read more: Chinese city locks down neighborhood after COVID-19 upsurge

@roman_reports
zachary.roman@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Students

Previous story
B.C. paramedics service more than half a million calls per year

Just Posted

Splatsin Chief Wayne Christian responded to the discovery of the remains of more than 200 Indigenous children at the former site of a Kamloops residential school Friday, May 28, 2021. (Splatsin photo)
Survivor support needed in wake of ‘unimaginable’ mass burial discovery: Splatsin chief

“It really is about you — you survived that horror, and it’s important that you get what you need,” Chief Wayne Christian said

Members of the Eagle River Secondary graduating class of 2021 pose in their caps and gowns on May 27, 2021. (Facebook-Contributed)
Eagle River Secondary graduating class of 2021 begins celebrations in Sicamous

Screening of a full graduation video will be held June 17 at Starlight Drive-In Theatre in Enderby

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District is encouraging residents to take part in Canadian Internet Registration Authority internet speed test. (Black Press Media)
Internet speeds in Columbia-Shuswap region may be slower than federal data suggests

Citizens and businesses in the district are encouraged to participate in an internet speed test

Sicamous’ Krysta Lachowski’s van boldly displays the name of her new business, Advantage Truck and Trailer Repair Ltd. (Contributed)
New Sicamous truck and trailer repair shop benefits from location on Highway 1

Advantage Truck and Trailer Repair opened on May 1 and offers 24/7 roadside service

The Brooke Drive interchange will go underneath Highway 1 into a traffic circle leading into Chase. (Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure image)
$32 million contract award for Highway 1 four-laning project in Chase

Contract for second phase of work, to begin this summer

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
VIDEO: Exoskeleton enables B.C. stroke survivor to walk nearly 2 km a day

Surrey’s Ryan Eddy walks between 1.6 and 1.8 kilometres per day on Lokomat system

Colorado has had its eye on Vancouver Giants netminder Trent Miner for some time, signing him in 2019 and putting him on the ice with the AHL Colorado Eagles for six games earlier this season. (Allen Douglas/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Giants goalie signs to NHL Avalanche

Manitoba native, recently lauded for humanitarian efforts, key in Vancouver net last three seasons

Prince Rupert Community Paramedic Jessica Friesen during Paramedic Service Week from May 23 to 29 said it is the toughest day of a person’s life when they have to call 911. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
B.C. paramedics service more than half a million calls per year

Paramedic Jessica Friesen says it’s the toughest day of a person’s life when they have to call 911

Megan DePew, co-owner of Sequim Bee Farm. (File photo)
B.C. creates buzz by declaring May 29 the day of the honey bee

B.C.’s minister of agriculture, food and fisheries said the insects are an integral part of B.C.

Penticton mayor John Vassilaki and Minister of Housing David Eby have been battling over the Victory Church shelter and BC Housing projects in the city. (File photos)
Penticton Chamber of Commerce pens letter of support in shelter battle

The letter included the results of a survey the chamber conducted with businesses

The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen on Tk���emlups te Secw��pemc First Nation in Kamloops, B.C. on Thursday, May 27, 2021. The remains of 215 children have been found buried on the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Snucins
Penticton Indian Band ‘shocked and sickened’ by discovery at Kamloops Residential School

The band called for full accountability after the remains of more than 200 children were discovered

A cyclist heads west on Industrial Way in Chilliwack soaking up the springtime sun on Thursday, April 29, 2021. Thursday, June 3, 2021 is World Bicycle Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of May 30 to June 5

World Bicycle Day, Hug Your Cat Day and Hole In My Bucket Day are all coming up this week

Pairs of children’s shoes are placed on the steps of the Vancouver Art Gallery as a memorial to the 215 children whose remains have been found buried at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, in Vancouver, on Friday, May 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver memorial growing to honour 215 children buried at residential school site

‘It’s a harsh reality and it’s our truths. It’s our history and it’s something we’ve always had to fight to prove,’ says chief Rosanne Casimir

CN rail tracks in Burnaby, B.C., on Friday, November 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
CN Rail fined $100,000 by court for spraying pesticide on its B.C. tracks

The track runs along the Skeena River and the service says the spraying damaged nearby vegetation

Most Read