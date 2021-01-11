The Sicamous municipal building was closed temporarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (File photo)

Eagle Valley News Year In Review 2020: March

The News looks back at some of the stories that made headlines in 2020

  • Jan. 11, 2021 7:00 p.m.
  • News

• The B.C. Human Rights Tribunal ruled against a Shuswap woman who said she was the victim of discrimination based on her religious beliefs while working at the Sicamous Askew’s Foods store. According to the tribunal’s ruling, released on Feb. 20, Janet Letendre, alleged that while she was employed at the grocery store as a bakery employee in 2018, she was scheduled to work shifts on Saturday which, as a Seventh-day Adventist, she recognizes as her Sabbath. The ruling concluded that Letendre’s case would not succeed if it proceeded to a hearing.

• It was a local discovery said to rival other underground wonders of the world. “Mammoth Cave is Discovered At Shuswap” reads the headline in the Summerland Review on the day of Thursday, Oct. 4, 1923. The story revolved around an R. Roberts, who shared the tale of his discovery of a cave at Shuswap Lake that would make the region famous. According to Roberts, the cave was hidden by silt and river wash and could only be located by one who had been there before. Roberts went on to say a person named Kennedy found the cave while seeking a homestead. He made an attempt to file a claim on it, but was told that section of the country was reserved for soldiers wishing to take up land, so he covered up the entrance.

Grant funding of about $175,000 will bolster training and wildfire prevention efforts by the Sicamous Fire Department. A Community Emergency Preparedness Fund grant, which totals just less than $25,000, will help outfit the training centre the department is working on in Sicamous’ Industrial Park. The other grant received was $150,000 from the Community Resiliency Investment Program. The funding will bolster the Sicamous FireSmart program, providing education and assistance to homeowners wanting to make their property more resistant to fire, and also reduce forest fuel in key areas of Crown land within the Sicamous boundary.

• The electronic sign outside the District of Sicamous office alternated between a notice that it was closed to the public and a quote from B.C.’s medical health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, urging residents to be kind, calm and safe. The Sicamous response to the pandemic was being guided by Henry’s provincewide strategy and her emphasis on composure in the face of the virus.

“Remember to be kind. I know Sicamous residents are some of the kindest people in Canada,” said Mayor Terry Rysz in a video address. “It is our duty and yours to be socially responsible. Everyone needs to take action to ensure our mutual welfare.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Interior Health reports two more deaths, 217 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend

Just Posted

Amanda Parsons, a registered nurse on staff at the Northwood Care facility, administers a dose of the Moderna vaccine to Ann Hicks, 77, in Halifax on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan-Pool
Interior Health reports two more deaths, 217 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend

The deaths both came from long-term care homes — one at Vernon’s Heritage Square and one at McKinney Place in Oliver

Clay Paradis throws his weight over the back of his bike to keep his wheels down as he rides over a bump during the 2019 Salty Dog Enduro. Planning for a 2021 Enduro in May includes staggered starts for riders. (File photo)
Planning underway for 2021 return of Salty Dog Enduro, Shuswap Ultra

Approvals sought to host events in adherence to public health requirements

Chase RCMP issue coronavirus-related ticket on Dec. 13, 2020 for gathering in Magna Bay. (Black Press Media file photo)
Chase RCMP issue COVID-19 ticket for small group gathering in North Shuswap

Members travelled from different residences in Alberta and B.C.

From left, Serena Caner, president of Shuswap Food Action Society (SFAS); Melanie Bennett with SFAS; Jennifer Black, vice-president of finance with SASCU; Claire Askew with SFAS and Dave Wallace, operations manager with Askew’s, who are all promoting or sponsoring the Coldest Night of the Year, take time out for a photo between the uptown Askew’s and SASCU. (Contributed)
Shuswap residents asked to support people struggling by joining Coldest Night of Year

Because of pandemic, walkers will sign up and then create their own two- or five-kilometre routes

Paramedics were called to an RV resort in Malakwa early on New Year’s Day to attend to a woman with significant injuries who later died. RCMP and the coroner’s service are investigating her death. (File photo)
Sicamous RCMP believe woman killed in hit and run

RCMP continue to investigate suspicious death discovered on New Year’s Day

A worker is seen cleaning surfaces inside Little Mountain Place, a long term care home where 41 residents have died since a COVID-19 outbreak was declared at the facility in November, in Vancouver, on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
COVID death toll in B.C. tops 1,000 as 1,475 new cases recorded over the weekend

B.C. has administered nearly 60,000 vaccines as of Sunday night

A screenshot from the video game Mario Kart is shown in a handout. (Nintendo of America)
Mario Kart races revved at Okanagan theatre

Socially distanced games a sell out at Creekside Theatre

(Michael Rodriguez - Kelowna Capital News)
RCMP, fire crews respond to landslide below Kelowna home

The situation has been ongoing for the past week, homeowner says

A COVID-19 outbreak at Vernon’s Heritage Square long-term care home has claimed five people. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
North Okanagan care home records fifth COVID-19 death

Heritage Square mourns loss, Noric House outbreak grows

Medical injection (File photo)
Letter: Salmon Arm senior ponders priorities and his place in line for vaccination

Fighting cancer, writer skeptical about odds of receiving vaccine sooner than later

FILE – Interior Health medical health officer Dr. Silvina Mema addressed Kelowna city council. (Alistair Waters/Capital News)
COVID-19 outbreak declared at First Nation in northern B.C. as cases soar to 32

Number of positive cases soars to 32

Rabiya Merani and her dog Scout. (Submitted photo)
Surrey strata says resident’s dog has to go because it’s too tall

Rabiya Merani is looking for a new home for herself and her dog Scout

Quebec Premier Francois Legault speaks to the media at a COVID-19 press briefing Monday Jan. 11, 2021 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Quebec woman, leash-clad husband fined $3K after attempting to skirt curfew rules

Province under 8 p.m. curfew until Feb. 8

Jesse Saretzky, on skis, glides across a rail during a snowy run at Blackburn Park Skatepark on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
In Photos: Skiing the Salmon Arm skatepark

Friends create speedy snow run at Blackburn Park recreation facility

Most Read