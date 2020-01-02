A man carries a Canadian flag in search of a good place to watch the Canada Day Fireworks from at the Sicamous Beach Park on Monday, July 1. (Jim Elliot - Eagle Valley News) A man carries a Canadian flag in search of a good place to watch the Canada Day Fireworks from at the Sicamous Beach Park on Monday, July 1. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)

Eagle Valley News year in review — July

A look back of the events that made the news in 2019.

Cease and Tim Atkinson watched from their Mara Lake home with a sense of loss as a convoy of Waterway Houseboats were headed to the Twin Anchors facility following Waterway’s closure on June 11. “When we saw the boats leaving we truthfully knew what it meant, and if they don’t recover from this bankruptcy it’s probably the end of this era,” said Tim.

The Sicamous recycling depot would not be relocating as planned. The move would have seen the recycling bins move from behind the Parkland Shopping Centre to the current Sicamous bottle depot location; it had been planned for July 2.

• Dr. Carol Connick joined Dr. Jack Beech at Sicamous’ medical clinic. Pam Beech, a member of the District of Sicamous Community Wellness Committee, said the goal for Sicamous is a primary care team of two or three doctors and a nurse practitioner. She said the medical team could also benefit from the recruitment of dietitians, physiotherapists, social workers and other professionals.

Shawn Lynn was rolling again thanks to Sicamous community members who stepped up to replace his stolen motorbike. The Sicamous Legion, along with a group of local residents and businesses, banded together to purchase an electric motorized bicycle to replace the stolen bike, which had been a prized-possession of Lynn’s.

A scam reported by police in other areas of the Shuswap in which people are duped into purchasing fake gold jewelry spread to Sicamous. Sicamous RCMP Sgt. Murray McNeil said a Vernon resident reported he had been the victim of a scam on July 4.

The theft of an expensive powerboat from a Sicamous dock was thwarted when a friend of its rightful owner spotted the thief boating in circles just offshore. At 7 p.m. on Monday, July 8, Sicamous RCMP received a report of a theft in progress at a public wharf in the Sicamous channel. The caller told police that a man had boarded his 24-foot powerboat, which had been left with the keys in the ignition, and took it out onto Shuswap Lake.

The District of Sicamous’ ban on the discharge and sale of fireworks is en route to becoming enforceable with a $500 fine. Fire Chief Brett Ogino said council gave first, second and third reading to a bylaw amendment establishing fines for infractions related to fireworks.

The Sicamous Legion led a group of donors to purchase an electric bike for Shawn Lynn, a local man whose treasured bike was stolen. (Contributed)

PHOTOS: Revelstoke celebrates 2020 with a snow day

