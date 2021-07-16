A concept of what the new washroom and concession facility at Sicamous Beach Park might look like. (District of Sicamous image)

Early August completion targeted for washroom, concession at Sicamous Beach Park

Next step for the project includes getting spray park running again

A new washroom and concession facility being constructed at Sicamous Beach Park is expected to be complete by August.

The estimated time of completion was noted in a capital projects update presented at District of Sicamous council’s July 14 meeting.

The facility’s exterior walls were erected and its roof slab was poured the week of July 5.

Water lines have been installed and BC Hydro has been on site to provide power to the facility.

Darrell Symbaluk, District of Sicamous public works supervisor, said lawn irrigation and getting the spray park running again are prioritized as next steps in the project.

On July 5, the district put out a news release apologizing for any inconvenience delays to the project have caused.

It acknowledged the delays have created difficulties for people using the park during peak summer season.

Sicamous received $447,000 in provincial funding for the project in 2020, and contributed $230,000 of its own money towards the facility.

Upon completion, the new facility is slated to have washrooms, concession, a widened hard-surface pathway to the washroom, an outdoor seating area and pergola, as well as landscaping and irrigation.

Sicamous

