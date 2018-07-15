East Shuswap Road wildfire’s fire line being controlled

Firefighters are still working to contain the 545 hectare wild fire at East Shuswap Road. Photo from BC Wildfire Service Twitter

UPDATE: 12:43 p.m.

BC Wildfire service currently has 103 personnel on site, along with four water tenders and two helicopters.

There are no controlled burns going on at this moment, the growth of the fire was anticipated by BC Wildfire Service and crews are continuing to extinguish hotspots within 100 feet of the fire’s perimeter and are working to increase containment.

Firefighters are still working to contain the 545 hectare wild fire at East Shuswap Road.

After a successful burn operation that removed any potential fuel to the fire, 112 personnel continue to control the fire line, and cool perimeter hot spots.

Yesterday, 89 personnel were on site with four helicopters and heavy equipment to contain what was a 500 hectare fire, crews worked overnight to keep the fire from growing.

An eagle’s nest was saved from the wildfire on Friday, it now remains in its place and eaglets were attempting to fly from the nest yesterday according to BC Wildfire Service.

We are happy to report that as of our last update from the field, the eagle’s nest, which was saved from the East Shuswap Road wildfire on Friday by #BCWildfire Service and @KamFire firefighters, remains in place and eaglets were seen attempting to fly from the nest yesterday. pic.twitter.com/0xdUtv1xMg — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) July 15, 2018

