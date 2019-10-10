Ebus starts service in North Okanagan and Shuswap communities

As of Oct. 7, service provided in Chase, Sorrento, Salmon Arm, Enderby and Armstrong

Ebus will now operate between Salmon Arm, Chase, Sorrento, Enderby and Armstrong. (File photo)

Earlier this week the Alberta-based Ebus transportation company started its expanded service from various locations in the North Okanagan and Shuswap, including Salmon Arm.

Monday, Oct. 7, marked the first trip the Ebus took from the Husky Service Station on the Trans-Canada Highway in Salmon Arm to 14 other possible destinations scattered throughout the Interior as well as Vancouver.

In September the company announced its increased service area would include not only Salmon Arm but Chase, Sorrento, Enderby and Armstrong as well.

“We’ve been monitoring the transportation options in B.C. very closely and to assist in increasing connectivity options, we believe expanding our operations to these communities will aid in that effort,” said Dean Wright, vice president of Motorcoach. “We’re fortunate that in our operations, we have the opportunity to be nimble and respond to the needs of the marketplace, strategically setting our schedules and destinations to answer the call of our passengers and what we believe are their reasons for using our service.”

Exact pick-up and drop-off locations are:

• Salmon Arm: Husky service station at 50 Trans-Canada Hwy.

• Sorrento eastbound: Highway stop at 1258 Trans-Canada Hwy. (in front of Subway)

• Sorrento westbound: Highway stop at 1235 Trans-Canada Hwy. (in front of the Petro-Canada station)

• Chase: Chase Visitor Information Centre at 400 Shuswap Ave.

• Enderby: Enderby Chamber of Commerce at 700 Railway St.

• Armstrong: Highway 97A at Petro-Canada station at 3160 Smith Dr.

A trip from Salmon Arm to Vancouver involves an hour and 15 minute trip to Kamloops followed by a four-and-a-half hour ride into Vancouver’s Pacific Station.

