Edmonton man leaves dog in hot truck while taking a dip in Oliver lake

RCMP lured dog into police car with cheese, brought to detachment to cool down and drink water

While an Edmonton man took a cool dip in an Oliver lake, he left his dog in a hot truck with outside temperatures reading 43 C on Sunday (June 27).

Around 2:10 p.m., police received a call about a dog that was left in a truck parked on Tucelnuit Drive in Oliver.

Police attended and found that the doors to the vehicle were unlocked and the windows half down but no water was left. The temperature outside was 43 C, confirmed police.

RCMP provided water to the dog on the scene and with the assistance of a slice of cheese, the dog was corralled to a police car where it was brought to the Oliver detachment.

The dog urinated, which is a good sign and was placed inside a cool area and provided with more water, said Oliver RCMP Sgt. Wrigglesworth.

Animal control was contacted and took the dog to the pound. SPCA has been contacted and the dog owner’s information has been provided for the animal agency to follow up.

Police spoke with the 30-year-old Edmonton resident who is the owner of the dog. He was directed to the SPCA and Oliver Dog Control.

