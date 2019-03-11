Eight-lane pool identified as priority for new rec centre

Salmon Arm residents have had their say on proposed upgrades to the pool and rec centre. (File photo)

Closing the city’s swimming pool will not be an option when it comes to upgrading Salmon Arm’s recreation centre.

The importance of keeping the community pool open was stressed through public feedback to the City of Salmon Arm during consultation, including an online survey and a Feb. 10 open house, for proposed recreation centre upgrades.

The city and the Shuswap Recreation Society, in conjunction with consultants HCMA Architecture and Design, have considered the feedback and have a few details they will focus on as the plan to improve the pool takes shape.

In addition to keeping the pool open, public feedback favoured pursuing an eight-lane pool, as opposed to the six lanes that were proposed.

“The feedback supported the inclusion of eight lanes in the main pool. We understand this is important to many users and in order to provide a facility that will meet demands well into the future, we intend to plan for that outcome,” a statement from the city reads.

The public consultation also found limited support from the local performing arts community for the conversion of the rec centre’s auditorium into a performing arts space. As a result, the city and recreation society plan to develop a multi-use space in that part of the facility.

“The city and the society look forward to the incorporation of these details into the plans, as well as illustrations of additional amenities that will make this a facility that provides exciting recreational opportunities for all patrons in the region,” says the city.

A final report from the consultants is expected in late March.

