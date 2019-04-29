Fast-pedalling mountain bikers may encounter e-powered versions on the trails. (THE NEWS/files)

Electric bikes OK on B.C. mountain trails

But each city can make own regulations on e-bikes.

Mountain bikers who pedal some the best trails in the world in B.C. will be seeing more of the quiet, e-powered versions sneaking up beside them.

Unless otherwise restricted, electric bikes are now allowed on recreational trails, Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development said in a news release Monday, as long as the bikes are not restricted under other regulations or local bylaws.

The policy applies to 600 trails managed by Recreation Sites and Trails BC, and not to those managed by BC Parks or on provincial, municipal or private land. As well, each city could still pass it own rules on where electric trail bikes can go.

Electric bike users range from those looking to access more difficult and elevated trails, to people with disabilities who may not otherwise be able to access such areas.

Recreation Sites and Trails BC will review the policy later with interest groups.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. communities mark National Day of Mourning
Next story
Volunteers prepare for spring cleaning in Sicamous

Just Posted

Update: Trans-Canada Highway closed east of Sicamous due to fatal collision

RCMP confirm the collision involved a motorcycle and a transport truck

Downtown Salmon Arm businesses urged to voice opinion on panhandling

Public hearing on street solicitation bylaw scheduled for May 13 in council chambers

Video: Protesters prevent delivery of treated sludge to Turtle Valley ranch

Police say protesters only blocking Arrow trucks, will stay until injunction served

RCMP ask for key witness to come forward after woman attacked

79-year-old West Kelowna woman rushed to hospital with serious injuries

UPDATED: Enderby fire crew contains house blaze to basement

Fire happened after 1 p.m. in the 1900 block of George Street, on Highway 97A

Students dip their toes into the past at the Central Okanagan Heritage Fair

65 students presented history research pieces at the Laurel Packinghouse in Kelowna

Electric bikes OK on B.C. mountain trails

But each city can make own regulations on e-bikes.

Hergott: Future income loss from an injury

Lawyer Paul Hergott takes a look at losses from an injury

Modular construction facility keeps growing in the South Okanagan

Triple M Housing now employs 135 construction workers

A look back in time: The sinking of Skookum I

A new column from Brian Wilson, of the Okanagan Archive Trust Society

Update: BC Ferries boat goes to high bid of $210,000

Howe Sound Queen will continue to operate until June

Regulations vary for cannabis retail stores

Okanagan communities have differing regulations in place

Young humpback whale dies after 2 strandings in Alaska

The whale may have followed a pod of belugas and likely was unfamiliar with the area

Column: Passing time lost on a train of thought

Great Outdoors by James Murray

Most Read