Malcolm Makayev, president of the Eagle Valley Transportation Society, poses for a photograph with the society’s new Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicle on Sunday, Feb. 10. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)

Electric car helps Shuswap volunteer group help others

Eagle Valley Transportation Society offers free rides to Sicamous-area residents in need

The Eagle Valley Transportation Society’s new electric car is already racking up the kilometres transporting residents of Sicamous and the surrounding area to important appointments in the area.

According to Eagle Valley Transportation Society (EVTS) president Malcolm Makayev, the Chevrolet Bolt purchased by the society, with the help of a $25,000 grant from the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, has already travelled 1,900 kilometres.

The EVTS took possession of the vehicle in early January. Makayev said the new electric vehicle has plenty of pep and no trouble keeping up with the gas-powered vehicles it shares the highway with on regular journeys between Sicamous and Salmon Arm.

Related:CSRD helps Eagle Valley Transportation Society on their way to purchasing an electric car

Related:Volunteer drivers giving Sicamous a lift

EVTS volunteer drivers offer free rides to residents of Sicamous and neighbouring communities in Electoral Area E, mostly for medical appointments. Before acquiring the electric car, the society’s drivers were using their own vehicles.

Since they got up and running in 2016, the society’s drivers have logged more than 19,000 kilometres. Makayev said the six volunteers currently driving for the society are happy they are no longer putting wear on their own vehicles.

Makayev said the society is always looking for more volunteer drivers willing to help those in need of a lift. To inquire about driving, or catching a ride in the transportation society’s new car, call 250-463-4733.

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Snowstorm buries Pacific Northwest, with more on the way
Next story
‘Strategic messaging’: Russian fighters in Arctic spark debate on Canada’s place

Just Posted

Electric car helps Shuswap volunteer group help others

Eagle Valley Transportation Society offers free rides to Sicamous-area residents in need

Haney Heritage Village seeks Shuswap’s best pie

Everyone invited to explore the area’s rich heritage from Feb. 18 to 23

Blasting continues on Hwy. 97 rockslide closure in the Okanagan

Still no date on when main Okanagan transportation link will reopen

South Canoe students take science-focused secondary school tour

Sullivan campus teachers showcase made-in-the-Shuswap tool

Salmon Arm Peewee Rec Silvertips place first in division rankings

First time local peewee team has claimed division win in seven years

Much of B.C. seeing snow, -40 C wind chills

Environment Canada has issued dozens of warnings as bitterly cold winds and snow make way to B.C.

‘Strategic messaging’: Russian fighters in Arctic spark debate on Canada’s place

Old Cold-War-era air bases have been rejuvenated

Companies make room for the office power nap, recognizing need for rest

Employers begin to realize millennials want a more healthy workplace

Freezing temperatures complicate response to destructive blaze in Penticton

An older home on Huth Ave. was destroyed and a firefighter suffered broken ribs after a fall

B.C. VIEWS: Time to listen to the doctors and legalize opioid drugs

Answer is the same as marijuana, get the criminal gangs out

Cannabis co-ops seek to bring small producers, processors into legal market

As of Jan. 31, Health Canada said it had received 83 micro-cultivation licence applications

Saskatchewan, Ottawa carbon tax case ‘monumental’ for Constitution: expert

A legal expert said there’s a strong chance the Supreme Court of Canada would uphold a federal carbon tax

B.C. moves closer to money laundering public inquiry; feds vow ‘crack down’

An anti-money laundering group said that $1 billion annually was being filtered through B.C. casinos

Women dominated in Grammys nominations, but will they win?

This year’s nominees mark a departure from the 2018 Grammys

Most Read