Two vehicles involved had to leave the intersection of 10th Street SW and the highway via tow truck

Emergency vehicles responded to a two-vehicle collision at Highway 1 and 10th Street SW about 2 p.m. on May 2. (Lachlan Labere - Salmon Arm Observer)

A two-vehicle collision closed one lane of the Trans-Canada Highway at the intersection with 10th Street SW Monday afternoon.

Emergency personnel were on scene just after 2 p.m. May 2. Two vehicles were being removed by tow truck. No word on possible injuries.

newsroom@saobserver.net

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

collisiontrans-canada highway