Enderby citizens asked for input on Highway plan

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructor has invited the public to provide input on the future of Highway 97A corridor through Enderby between Stephney Cross Road and the junction of highways 97A and 97B.

The ministry has informed residents that they will use their input to help develop a comprehensive transportation plan that will identify and assess options to improve the safety and traffic flow on the Highway 97A corridor through the city.

Ministry staff and representatives will be on hand to provide information and facilitate the discussion between officials and residents.

The meeting is slated to take place Wednesday, May 1 from 7 p.m.-9 p.m. at the Howard Johnson Banquet Room, 1510 George St. However, those interested in attending need to register by email at 97Astudy@gov.bc.ca by Monday, April 29.

For more information about the event, contact the project manager Jennifer Stites at 778-257-7178 or through email at jennifer.stites@gov.bc.ca

