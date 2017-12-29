Enderby house gutted by fire

Trinity Valley Road home residents were away when blaze started

Enderby Fire Department responded to a house fire on a rural property early Friday morning.

Firefighters were called to 3702 Trinity Valley Road at 7:20 a.m. in response to a neighbour’s report of a single-family house in flames.

Enderby deputy fire chief Richard Bastiaasen said when they arrived at the home, flames were shooting out of the window openings.

While fire damage was contained to the house, Bastiaasen said little could be saved from the contents inside the 1,000 square-foot one level house with a crawlspace.

“Not a lot really could be saved from this fire,” he said.

Three water tenders were called upon to transfer water to fight the fire while a highways department sand truck was needed to help provide safe passage for the tenders in bad winter rural road conditions.

Nobody was home at the time of the fire, as efforts were still underway Friday afternoon to contact the residents.

“It was a concern initially as when we called the house no one answered,” Bastiaasen said.

The investigation to determine how the fire started is continuing.



newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.