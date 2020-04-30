Enderby man missing for more than a week

RCMP asking for public’s assistance to lated 24-year-old

A young Enderby man is being sought, since being last seen on April 21.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the assistance of the public to locate 24-year-old Kode Michael Schwartz. He was last seen at his residence on Baird Avenue in Enderby. Police are very concerned for Schwartz’ health and well-being.

Schwartz is 6’, 181 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Schwartz is urged to contact their local police, remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

