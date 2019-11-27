BC Hydro will be handing out energy-saving kits at the Eagle Valley Community Support Society on Nov. 28. (BC Hydro Image)

Energy-saving kits available at Sicamous food bank

Kits furnished by BC Hydro include high-efficiency bulbs, weather stripping and more

BC Hydro is providing a kit for Sicamous families looking to make their homes more comfortable and energy-efficient during a time of year when energy costs spike.

The power company is partnering with the Eagle Valley Community Support Society to hand out a package which includes LED light bulbs, material for weather stripping and draft proofing homes, a high-efficiency showerhead and other power-saving devices.

Jennifer Ribi, a community counsellor for the support society, said the kit would be beneficial for people with lower incomes whose homes and finances could benefit from the energy-saving technology.

Measures to save electricity are particularly important in Sicamous in which many homes rely on electrical heating because the community is not on the natural gas grid.

The energy-saving kits will be available at the Eagle Valley Community Support Society’s food bank between 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 28.

Energy-saving kits available at Sicamous food bank

