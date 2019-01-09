Environment Canada issues a snowfall warning

Snowfall with total amounts of 15 to 25 centimetres is expected.

Winter has returned and for some mountain passes it means conditions are less than ideal.

Wednesday morning, Environment Canada released a snowfall warning for Highway 3, from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass.

Snowfall with total amounts of 15 to 25 centimetres is expected.

“A low pressure system offshore will continue to bring snow to the area,” the alert states. “Paulson Summit and Kootenay Pass are expected to receive five to 10 cm of snow today and another 15 cm tonight. Snow will taper to scattered flurries early Friday morning.”

Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

ShiftIntoWinter.ca reminds drivers to know before you go. Adjust to winter driving behaviour and use winter tires and chains.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

