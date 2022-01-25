Environment committee looks into Salmon Arm’s tree removal, pesticide use bylaws

Committee chair says research being done to see if any positive changes can be made

Sights such as fallen fir trees in Salmon Arm can trigger interest in the city’s tree removal bylaw, one of two bylaws being researched by the city’s environmental advisory committee. (File photo)

Changes could be in the future for Salmon Arm’s tree removal and pesticide use bylaws.

In December 2021, two working groups were set up by the city’s environmental advisory committee to discuss possible revisions to the bylaws.

Committee chair Coun. Sylvia Lindgren explained bylaws are not generally under review but some are particular to the environment. The committee is looking at them to see if any constructive changes with a positive impact can be made.

The working groups are doing research including looking at similar bylaws in other municipalities.

The results will be brought back to the committee and then could possibly go to council and staff for input.

Read more: Weeping at willow trees’ demise

Read more: Regret for tree removal expressed

Lindgren said she’s expecting the whole process would take six months or more, although she’s hoping it could be done before the end of council’s term in October of this year.

Asked if there would be a meeting for public input, staff said that would likely be at the direction of council.

The stated purpose of the committee is to act as an advisory body and resource group to council and administration regarding ways to protect, maintain and enhance the natural environment in accordance with the provisions of the environmental section of the Official Community Plan.

Read more: City returns to pesticide use on streets

Read more: Potential effect on raptors prompts Salmon Arm rodenticide ban on city property

martha.wickett@saobserver.net

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Salmon Arm council