BC Wildfire

Evacuation alert lifted for Eagle Bluff wildfire

There has been no recent growth on the blaze near Oliver

There has been no recent significant growth on the Eagle Bluff wildfire, 10 km southeast of Oliver.

The blaze remains out of control and is 2,632 hectares in size.

Cooler conditions have decreased the amount of visible smoke in the area. However, residents should note that this blaze is an active wildfire and smoke could be visible again due to a planned ignition or increase in fire activity.

According to BC Wildfire, the blaze is still burning actively on the top, but any growth is now predominantly east and northeast.

READ MORE: Air quality statement with mix of sun, showers and cloud

Structures are no longer immediately threatened by the fire and the evacuation alert issued by the Regional District of the Okanagan Similkameen and the Osoyoos Indian Band has been rescinded. Structural protection units and fire department resources were demobilizing off the fire Sunday due to a decreased risk in the area.

These resources are no longer required as the fire moves away from the community and the reduced threat to structures or properties in the area.

BC Wildfire stated that If the situation were to change, these resources could be called back at any time. Structural Protection Specialists will remain available.

READ MORE: RDOS rescinds evacuation alert for 41 properties near Eagle Bluff wildfire

Crews used heavy equipment, on Monday, to continued to construct guard inoperable areas. While a secured line was installed from the planned ignition that occurred at McKinney Road towards the north and established hose lay. Preparation continues for a planned ignition on the northern flank in the coming days.

On the scene, there are 145 firefighters during the day, 47 personnel overnight team, 10 helicopters and other air support as needed.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Five injured in collision on Highway 1 west of Salmon Arm
Next story
RCMP confirm bodies found in Manitoba were B.C. fugitives

Just Posted

Five injured in collision on Highway 1 west of Salmon Arm

Two people transported by air ambulance to hospital in Kamloops, one to BC Children’s Hospital

Sicamous community group seeks to expand nutrition, mental health services

Fundraising campaign underway to help Eagle Valley Community Support Society

Water quality advisory issued for Scotch Creek Fire Hall

Unacceptable levels of coliform bacteria has led to an advisory from the CSRD

UPDATE: Salmon Arm laundromat reopens after dryer fire

Shuswap Laundromat on Ross Street was damaged by a fire in one of its machines.

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Air quality statement with mix of sun, showers and cloud

Your weather report for Monday, August 12th, 2019.

‘So tired of all this violence’: Dramatic brawl in Surrey caught on video

Head of Surrey Crime Prevention Society says her youth volunteers regularly witness similar incidents

Evacuation alert lifted for Eagle Bluff wildfire

There has been no recent growth on the blaze near Oliver

Cut gondola cable and damaged cars to cost millions, Squamish company says

Police believe someone may have intentionally cut the cable

Man shot in Peachland

No arrests have been made following the shooting

Kelowna police on scene of serious collision involving cyclist

Kelowna police have detained one person at the scene

Mustard plants invading agricultural areas in Okanagan Similkameen

Two species of perennial mustards causing problems within region

RCMP confirm bodies found in Manitoba were B.C. fugitives

The medical examiner says Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky had shot themselves

Woman located after missing for five days

Police say police Megan Roberts was picked up by a truck Sunday afternoon heading toward Hedley

Canada’s military bans discriminatory and sexually explicit tattoos

Anyone with an existing tattoo that doesn’t meet the criteria must get it removed or altered

Most Read