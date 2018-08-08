Evacuation from Shuswap landslide rescinded after 16 months

Residents of two Sunnybrae properties can return but will remain on evacuation alert

Two homes were severely damaged by a landslide which roared through the 4000 block of Sunnybrae-Canoe Point Road on April 7, 2017. The subsequent evacuation order is now lifted. (File photo)

Sixteen months after a landslide devastated properties in the 4000 block of Sunnybrae-Canoe Point Road, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) has deemed it safe for the residents of the two houses that were hit the hardest to return.

The evacuation order for the properties located at 4467 and 4473 Sunnybrae-Canoe Point Road, which was first issued on April 7, 2017, has been rescinded.

Four properties, located at 4459, 4467, 4473 and 4487 Sunnybrae-Canoe Point Road, remain under evacuation alert, meaning anyone on the properties must be prepared to leave if the weather or site conditions deteriorate.

According to a CSRD notice rescinding the evacuation order, occupants of the properties should immediately leave if they notice a sudden increase or reduction in stream flow or greater turbidity in the stream. It says unusual earth movement or stream channel migration, and noises which could indicate earth movement like rolling rocks or cracking tree roots, are also causes for concern.

The properties had been monitored by security since the landslide forced their evacuation in the spring of 2017.

