All properties in Sicamous formerly under an evacuation order were under evacuation alert as of Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. (CSRD image)

All properties in Sicamous formerly under an evacuation order were under evacuation alert as of Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. (CSRD image)

Evacuation order downgraded for Sicamous properties

Sicamous, Two Mile and Swansea Point properties remain under evacuation alert

All Sicamous properties formerly under an evacuation order due to the Two Mile wildfire are now under an evacuation alert.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District announced Tuesday morning, Aug. 2, that the evacuation order had been downgraded to an alert for the following properties: 800, 801, 803, 805, 807 and 901 Graham Road and 5 Highway 97A. Those properties remained under an evacuation order after other properties were downgraded to an alert on July 26.

The continuing evacuation alert covers the majority of Sicamous south of Highway 1 and Stadnicki Road, Two Mile and Swansea Point.

As of Tuesday, the wildfire was estimated to be 1,200 hectares in size, though poor visibility due to smoke has made it difficult to assess the fire by air.

Read more: Evacuation order for property near Humamilt Lake wildfire in Shuswap

lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

B.C. Wildfires 2021

Previous story
UPDATE: White Rock Lake wildfire grows to 32,500 hectares
Next story
UPDATE: No fly-zone being amended in Kelowna, YLW operations to resume

Just Posted

All properties in Sicamous formerly under an evacuation order were under evacuation alert as of Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. (CSRD image)
Evacuation order downgraded for Sicamous properties

Wildfire smoke from the south lingers low over Salmon Arm’s Blackburn Park while Mount Ida in the background is completely shrouded in smoke. (File photo)
Column: Wildfires front and centre for municipalities

Sicamous RCMP and Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue crews have been out on Mara Lake since July 20, attempting keep boaters away from the waters near Two Mile as firefighting efforts on the Two Mile Road wildfire continue. (Brian Thurgood photo)
Column: Disrespectful behaviour around wildfire site doesn’t float with firefighters

A mantis shrimp can pack a mean punch, with a force of a .22 calibre bullet. (Pixabay)
Morning Start: The mantis shrimp’s punch has the force of a bullet