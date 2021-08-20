An evacuation order was rescinded and an alert issued for the communities of Queest and Pete Martin Bay on Aug. 20, 2021. (Shuswap Emergency Program image)

Evacuation order rescinded, alert issued for communities north of Sicamous

The alert is in place due to the Crazy Creek Gorge wildfire

The communities of Queest Village and Pete Martin Bay are no longer under an evacuation order.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District rescinded the order at 12 p.m. on Aug. 20. It then placed the communities back on an evacuation alert.

The order was in place due to the out-of-control Crazy Creek Gorge wildfire, which is currently 4,358 hectares in size.

Queest Village and Pete Martin Bay were first put on evacuation alert July 30, and on evacuation order July 31.

