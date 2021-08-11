An evacuation order was rescinded, and an alert issued, for the K3 Cat Skiing Lodge due to the Bews Creek wildfire on Aug. 11, 2021. (CSRD image)

Evacuation order rescinded, alert issued for ski lodge in Shuswap

The order was in place due to the Bews Creek wildfire

An evacuation order for the K3 Cat Skiing Lodge north of Malakwa has been downgraded to an evacuation alert.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District rescinded the order and issued an alert on Aug. 11 at 10 a.m.

The order was in place due to the Bews Creek wildfire, which has now been burning for over a month. It’s an estimated 420 hectares in size as of Aug. 11, according to the B.C. Wildfire Dashboard.

