Expanded bus service in Salmon Arm requested for Andover Terrace

Residents of Andover Terrace seniors community would like to see expanded transit service.

Resident Nan Hyderman wrote to Salmon Arm council, her letter accompanied by about 70 supporting signatures.

“As a resident of Andover Terrace, I represent approximately 70 senior residents and 35 staff members who regularly access the merchants and services of Salmon Arm.

“Due to our location, at the corner of 20th Ave and Lakeshore Rd NE, we are not served by existing bus routes. The closest bus stop across from the RCMP Detachment is one kilometer from Andover Terrace.”

At council’s Dec. 13 meeting, Coun. Sylvia Lindgren asked what process is required to request transit expansion.

Rob Niewenhiuzen, director of engineering and public works, said BC Transit sends council a letter every year, usually in the fall, asking if council members have any planning they’d like done for them.

Council can respond and then BC Transit provides information on whether a request is feasible and what the general costs would be.

The city shares the cost of Shuswap Transit about 50/50 with the province.

“In this particular case… you would have to have expanded routes,” Niewenhuizen said. “The buses don’t go in that area. So it would have to be a request in the fall when we receive those letters from BC Transit. Once it’s planned it would come back to council with the costing and it would be up to council to determine if they were willing to spend the money to expand that route.”

Mayor Alan Harrison asked if Andover Terrace has its own bus. Lindgren said she would be happy to find out before the fall when a request could be sent to BC Transit.

