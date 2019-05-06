The Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft of Aeroflot Airlines is covered in fire retardant foam after an emergency landing in Sheremetyevo airport in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, May 5, 2019. Over a dozen people died Sunday in a fiery airplane accident at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport, a spokeswoman for the Russian Investigative Committee said. (Moscow News Agency photo via AP)

Experts hunt for reason why 41 died in Moscow plane fire

The plane, an Aeroflot SSJ100, was carrying 78 people, including five crew members

Russian emergency workers have recovered 41 bodies and two flight recorders from the wreckage of a plane that caught fire during an emergency landing in Moscow, officials said Monday as they sought to discover the cause of the disaster.

Transport Minister Yevgeny Dietrich gave the death toll and said six of the survivors had been hospitalized. The plane, an Aeroflot SSJ100, was carrying 78 people, including five crew members.

The plane caught fire Sunday evening about 6:30 p.m. as it came down hard on the runway at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport after turning back from a flight destined for Murmansk. The landing occurred about a half hour after takeoff, indicating that the plane had little time to dump its fuel.

VIDEO: At least 40 dead in Russian planes fiery emergency landing

Videos showed desperate passengers hurrying down emergency slides deployed from the plane’s forward section as black smoke billowed.

One of the dead was flight attendant Maxim Moiseev, Dietrich said. Russian news reports, citing unnamed sources, said the Moiseev was in the back part of the plane, which was engulfed in flames and tried unsuccessfully to deploy an evacuation slide.

Russia’s main investigative body said both of the plane’s flight recorders — data and voice — have been recovered. Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko was also quoted by Russian news agencies on Monday as saying that investigators were looking into three main possibilities behind the cause of the disaster: inexperienced pilots, equipment failure and bad weather.

Storms were passing through the Moscow area as when the plane made its emergency landing. The reason why the pilots decided to make an emergency landing has not been announced.

Jim Heintz, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Systemic change needed to address suicide among physicians in Canada: doctors
Next story
UN report says nature is in worst shape in human history

Just Posted

Most common dog names in the CSRD

South Shuswap and Ranchero residents invited to share photos of their dog, win a prize

Sunshine expected for much of the Okanagan this week

Environment Canada is predicting clear skies and warm temperatures this week.

Fight night: Salmon Arm boxers punch it up for a good cause

Bulldogs Fitness and Boxing Centre hosts 3rd Annual Hit 2 Fit fundraiser

Warm week ahead in Okanagan

Nothing but sun in forecast, except for possible showers late Monday, and highs will reach 28 C

Shuswap Theatre Company kicking off the Okanagan Theatre Festival with Lend me a Tenor

The festival will show seven plays in seven days from May 17 to 23

A healthy baby boy for Prince Harry and Meghan

The infant will be seventh in line to the British throne

Apartment fire in Kelowna caused by air conditioner

There were several items up against the air conditioner

‘Not your mom, not your milk’: VegFest speaker talks dairy industry

Vegan activist Gillian Walters is one of the presenters who will speak at VegFest on May 26

Experts hunt for reason why 41 died in Moscow plane fire

The plane, an Aeroflot SSJ100, was carrying 78 people, including five crew members

Rock band camp fosters next generation of Kelowna musicians

Rockin’ in the Sun Bandcamp fosters kids’ creativity

JUNO nominated Striker to shred in Kelowna

The heavy metal band will be in Kelowna July 2

Big White Chef to compete in prestigious culinary competition

The award winning chef will compete in Canada’s Great Kitchen Party

UPDATE: Former Hudson Bay Mountain Resort CEO among 3 dead after plane crash near Smithers

BC Coroners Service has confirmed they are investigating three fatalities

The Child Advocacy Centre of Kelowna receives donation

The Frank J. Flaman Foundation donated $25,000 to support the C.A.C.

Most Read