The suspect damaged the area around the ATM and fled the scene.

Failed break-in attempt at Kelowna Scotiabank

No money was stolen from the bank and an alarm was triggered

An attempted break-in took place at the Scotiabank on Highway 33 in Rutland, about 5 a.m. Tuesday.

It appears an unknown person tried to enter the bank without success. The siding was ripped off the wall and a small hole was made above the night deposit box in the bank’s foyer.

The hole was too small for anyone to enter the building. An alarm was triggered but no money was stolen according to an employee of the bank.

The night deposit safe was not entered and workers were patching the hole, Tuesday afternoon.

Kelowna RCMP are investigating this incident and ask anyone with information to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

READ MORE: Birdie business: Kelowna woman hunts for golf balls nabbed off course by ravens

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Banking

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Nova Scotia gunman acquired police car last fall
Next story
PHOTOS: B.C. nurse and doctor marry early ‘just in case’ amid COVID pandemic

Just Posted

KIJHL looking for government assistance to keep sticks on the ice

Commissioner says league may not continue without support

Shuswap family loses everything in residential fire

Fundraising effort underway, public also asked for help replacing items lost

Shuswap man claims second lottery win with help from beloved dog

Lotto Max ticket purchased by Salmon Arm man earns him $500,000 prize

Salmon Arm taxpayers to see deadline extension extended to September

Council asks those who can pay by the usual July 2 date to please do so

Going up: More than 10 cent difference in cost per litre of gas in Salmon Arm

Drivers in downtown area could still fill up for as low as 83.9

Should a vaccine for COVID-19 be made mandatory in Canada, once it’s created?

Roughly 60 per cent of Canadians think so, according to the latest Leger poll

COVID-19 not leading to increased wildlife, you just have more time on your hands: biologist

People have had more time to actually notice the critters that usually turn up in the spring

Failed break-in attempt at Kelowna Scotiabank

No money was stolen from the bank and an alarm was triggered

Nova Scotia gunman acquired police car last fall

51-year-old gunman killed 22 people

Canada predicts 3,800 total deaths by early May, as COVID-19 spreads in vulnerable groups

Total cases could be between 53,196 and 66,385 by May 5

Halcyon Hot Springs Resort staff receive threats while working during COVID-19 crisis

The threats come even as the resort has shut down most of its operations during the crisis

COVID-19: B.C. schools expanding video classes, lending computers

20,000 teachers set up for Zoom, print materials distributed

Birdie business: Kelowna woman hunts for golf balls nabbed off course by ravens

The ravens get the balls from Tower Ranch Golf and Country Club

COVID-19 fails to curb opening of North Okanagan farm orchard

Davison Orchards going ahead with May 1 seasonal opening

Most Read