Family to shave heads and raise $30,000 for 1-year-old with Type 1 Spinal Muscular Atrophy

A GoFundMe page and head-shaving event in Vernon has been set up for Harper Hanki

Two family friends of a sick young girl are raising money for medical treatment by shaving their heads at an event in Vernon.

Tanis Marquette and Bree Gabriel are shaving their heads in hopes of raising $30,000 for Harper Hanki’s medical treatment for Spinal Muscular Aptrophy Type 1.

The cost of the drug is $2.8 million dollars and it will change Harper’s life. Harper has to recieve this drug before the age of 2 on July 12, 2021. It is a race against time.

By the age of six months, Harper’s parents had been to the pediatrician twelve times, seen two different lactation consultants and even had a week’s stay in the Stollery PICU. Harper had endured multiple ultrasounds, a tongue and lip tie cut, a feeding assessment and several blood tests. Finally, the family was given a referral to a neurologist.

After a series of tests, on Jan. 19, 2020 Harper was diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy- Type 1 (SMA1).

SMA is a genetic disorder caused by a lack of nerve cells, called survival motor neurons (SMN), that control muscle movement. It is characterized by weakness and atrophy of the muscles, and affects the muscles that control movements such as head control, sitting, crawling, and in severe cases, even swallowing and breathing.

The head shave is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Beauty Bar in Vernon. The event can also be seen through a live video feed on Faceook in order to avoid drawing a crowd due to COVID-19 precautions.

Another head-shaving event in support of Harper will be held in Prince George in an effort to utilize two different communities to spread the word and raise money.

To donate to the initiative, visit this GoFundMe page.

