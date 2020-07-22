The owners of First Light Farm in Revelstoke lease land in the area. (Submitted)

Farmland leasing webinar coming up Thursday

AgriService BC hosts weekly webinars

Learn about leasing farmland in B.C. at a webinar July 30 hosted by AgriService BC.

The webinar will feature Dary Smith, the B.C. Land Matching Program for Young Agrarians.

The webinar will provide an overview on the support available to farmers and farmland holders through the B.C. Land Matching Program as well as a foundation in land leasing, legal considerations and how to build and maintain stable land agreements that are mutually beneficial.

This webinar is applicable to farmers of all production types and sizes looking to start or grow their farm business on leased land and farmland holders who are interested in making their land available for agriculture.

Smith has spent the last decade working to support farmers and food systems. As the first land matcher in B.C., she’s worked with many new entrants, seasoned farmers and farmland holders across the province. Smith also edits the BC Organic Grower, a quarterly magazine showcasing organic farming across B.C.

AgriService BC also has past webinars that were recorded availble on their website where you can also register for the upcoming event.

 

Farming

