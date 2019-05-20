North Okanagan crash claims a father

Family thanks emergency crews for assistance in traumatic incident

A fatal crash in Vernon Sunday has left a young girl orphaned.

The girl’s father, 52, died in the Highway 6 incident, which took place shortly after 5 p.m. May 19.

A family member reports that the man was on his way to Lumby for a family dinner but never arrived.

He was driving a black car, which sustained significant damage upon impact with a pickup truck.

The highway was closed for more than five hours as crews worked to clear the scene and investigate.

See: Serious accident closes portion of Highway 6 in Vernon

“My sister passed away suddenly three years ago, this accident made my niece an orphan,” said the family member, whose name is being withheld out of respect for the family as they struggle with the loss and how to help the seven-year-old who has now lost both her parents.

“Rave to the RCMP and the Coroner who dealt with my wife and I at the scene of a vehicle accident tonight that we lost a family member at. Your compassion and sincerity was greatly appreciated. Also a thank you to all emergency personnel who attend to these types of things.”

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canadian retaliatory tariffs lifted as U.S. kills steel aluminum penalties
Next story
Search crews rescue kids, 6 and 7, stranded overnight on Coquitlam mountain

Just Posted

Woman who died at Shuswap campground remembered as loving mom

Sister raising funds to travel from Scotland to support family after tragedy

Mainly sunny Victoria Day in Okanagan-Shuswap

The South Okanagan is the hottest spot to be in the province for Victoria Day

Salmon Arm Secondary musical theatre students ready for their moment in the spotlight

The school’s production of Fame JR opens on May 30.

Shuswap woman grateful for innovative breast cancer treatment

Friends and Neighbours by Leah Blain

Fundraising campaign for church shooting victim exceeds goal

A separate campaign for the man killed in the April 14 shooting is nearing $25,000 raised.

Falkland ropes in final day of stampede

101st annual event went off without a hitch over May long weekend

Rough and tumble soccer contest in Salmon Arm ends in 4-3 score

GM Outlaws register the win in game vs Auto Quest at Blackburn Park

Police watchdog investigating motorcycle crash in Kamloops

A Kamloops Mountie had stopped the driver for speeding, but they raced off from the 0fficer

Word on the street: What do you think of the city’s panhandling bylaw?

The Observer asked: What do you think of the city’s panhandling bylaw?… Continue reading

Fatal crash closes Okanagan highway for five hours

Family thanks emergency crews for assistance in traumatic incident

Letter: More cell towers, more radiation

The ever increasing electromagnetic radiation (EMR) is creating a hell-on-earth situation for… Continue reading

Facebook takes down anti-vaxxer page that used image of late Canadian girl

Facebook said that the social media company has disabled the anti-vaccination page

Letter: Salmon Arm gouged at the pump

For the past two weeks, I waited to see if the Salmon… Continue reading

Search crews rescue kids, 6 and 7, stranded overnight on Coquitlam mountain

The father and two youngesters fell down a steep and treachorous cliff while hiking on Burke Mountain

Most Read