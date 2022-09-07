Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities Dominic LeBlanc rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, June 20, 2022. Federal cabinet ministers are in Vancouver for their three-day retreat where the Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs says their discussions will focus on the economy, including housing affordability and inflation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle

Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities Dominic LeBlanc rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, June 20, 2022. Federal cabinet ministers are in Vancouver for their three-day retreat where the Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs says their discussions will focus on the economy, including housing affordability and inflation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle

Federal cabinet ministers will focus on economy during retreat: LeBlanc

Pending leadership change for rival Conservatives not a concern

Federal cabinet ministers are in Vancouver for a three-day retreat where the Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs says their discussions will focus on the economy, including housing affordability and inflation.

Dominic LeBlanc says the Liberal Party is not currently focused or “concerned” with who will be chosen as the next Conservative leader.

Voting to choose the new federal Conservative leader closed Tuesday, with the announcement expected Saturday.

Inflation has been a key talking point for Pierre Poilievre, the Ottawa-area MP who’s been a front runner in the Conservative leadership contest.

He has consistently blamed Trudeau’s government for the rising cost of basic needs, from housing and home heating bills to groceries and back-to-school supplies.

LeBlanc’s remarks came during a media availability Tuesday, where Federal Tourism Minister Randy Boissonnault said the government has proven it has the “backs of Canadians” during a time of high inflation.

RELATED: Bank of Canada raises key interest rate by 0.75%, says rates likely need to go higher

Federal PoliticsJustin Trudeau

Previous story
‘Get Growing’: Salmon Arm Fair to help more residents grow food

Just Posted

Buckerfield’s Urban Agriculture Series at the Salmon Arm Fair will offer all kinds of information including how to help residents grow food in small and large spaces, just as this community garden at the Salvation Army Food Bank is doing. (Shuswap Food Action photo)
‘Get Growing’: Salmon Arm Fair to help more residents grow food

Syre before the incident. (Nina Sandovall)
West Kelowna vet, Okanagan Humane Society join forces to save cat

A large police presence showed up at a residence on 8th Avenue NE in Salmon Arm on Tuesday morning, Sept. 6, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Man wanted in connection with Ranchero shooting arrested in Salmon Arm neighbourhood

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Bees and their wing speed