Minister of Transport Marc Garneau was in Delta on March 12 to announce the federal government will review Canada’s port authorities to “optimize their role in the transportation system as strategic assets that support inclusive and sustainable growth and trade.” Results of the review are expected in 2019. (James Smith photo)

Federal government to review Canada’s port authorities

Minister of Transport Marc Garneau announced planned stakeholder engagement with results due in 2019

The federal government is launching a review of marine port operations across the country.

At an announcement this morning at Deltaport, federal Minister of Transport Marc Garneau said the review will look at areas such as port sustainability, automation technology, data exchange and security to ensure facilities are able to support new growth and trade opportunities.

“The current port system has served Canada well […] but the operating landscape for ports has changed significantly over the past 20 years, and we can expect that operating landscape to continue to evolve, bringing new challenges and opportunities,” Garneau said at today’s announcement.

The review of Canada’s port authorities is intended to optimize their role in the transportation system. According to a Transport Canada press release, it will include engagement “with Indigenous peoples, Canada Port Authorities, provincial governments, municipalities, broader domestic and international marine sector stakeholders and Canadians” through a series of round tables and meetings.

Canada Port Authorities was established in 1998 and is made up of 18 ports throughout Canada, including four in B.C.: Vancouver-Fraser, Nanaimo, Prince Rupert and Port Alberni.

The results of the review will be released in 2019 and will help Canada Port Authority with identifying potential policy, legislative and regulatory changes.

For more information about the review and to give feedback about Canada’s ports, visit letstalktransportation.ca/ports-modernization-review.


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
UPDATE: Foerster pleads guilty to second degree murder of Armstrong teen
Next story
Exotic cars aren’t a drain on ICBC, David Eby says

Just Posted

Young woman dies in motor vehicle incident on Trans-Canada Highway

The incident occurred early this morning around 3:45 a.m.

UPDATE: Foerster pleads guilty to second degree murder of Armstrong teen

Matthew Foerster will be back in court in April to be sentenced for his crime

Party planned to watch Paralympian Natalie Wilkie’s ski race

Salmon Arm skier places sixth in her first race.

Salmon Arm man turns himself in to Calgary police

Levi Eden is accused of assaulting, stabbing a 50-year-old man in Edmonton.

Dust advisory remains for North Okanagan

Coarse particulates in Vernon prompt air quality statement

Career options abound at Black Press Career Fair

Black Press hosted its second annual Extreme Education and Career Fair Monday in Kelowna

Exotic cars aren’t a drain on ICBC, David Eby says

Auto body repairs, legal bills pushing up vehicle insurance rates

Researchers watching for spread of white nose syndrome

Spring bat reports can help monitor spread of deadly disease

Downtown snow removal draws debate

City of Vernon looks over snow removal budget in downtown core

Package bomb kills teenager in Texas

Authorities believe this could be linked to similar incident earlier this month

Acclaimed British rockers roll through Okanagan

Wishbone Ash is slated to rock the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Sept. 26

Doug Ford is leader of Ontario opposition party

The older brother of former Toronto Mayor Rob Ford, was made leader on Saturday

B.C. city considers tighter reins on horse-drawn carriage tours

One councillor wants to keep better track of the horses, another suggests the tours don’t belong in the city

Federal government to review Canada’s port authorities

Minister of Transport Marc Garneau announced planned stakeholder engagement with results due in 2019

Most Read