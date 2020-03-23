Feds launch ad campaign urging social distancing, hygiene during COVID-19 crisis

The 15-second ads — two in English and two in French — zero in on the two main things

The federal government is launching a $30-million national ad campaign Monday to urge every Canadian to do their bit to help prevent the spread of the deadly COVID-19 virus.

The advertisements, featuring Canada’s chief public health officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, are to air starting Monday on television, radio and in print and will run until at least the end of April.

The 15-second ads — two in English and two in French — zero in on the two main things each individual can do to curb the spread of the virus: personal hygiene and social distancing.

In one, Tam advises everyone to avoid crowded places, avoid non-essential travel and stay home as much as possible; and, if they may have been exposed to COVID-19, to self-isolate.

In the other, she reminds Canadians to protect themselves and others, especially those with pre-existing medical conditions and older people, by practising good hygiene: frequent hand washing, not touching your face, coughing or sneezing into your arm and staying home as much as possible.

The ads are being launched as several provinces have begun warning of fines and even jail time for people who ignore orders to keep at least two-metres distance from other people and isolate themselves at home for 14 days if they’ve just returned from another country.

“COVID-19 is a serious public health threat,” Tam says in one of the ads. “All Canadians must act now to reduce the spread.”

“When you take care of yourself, you take care of others.”

In the other ad, she concludes with this message: “Now is the time to act but we must act together.”

READ MORE: Vancouver council to vote on fines up to $50K for businesses not obeying COVID-19 rules

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 World Update, March 23: Foreigners barred in Hong Kong
Next story
Morning Start: Did you know the entire world’s population could fit inside Los Angeles?

Just Posted

Sicamous residents urged to remain calm in the face of COVID-19 pandemic

Mayor Terry Rysz urged residents to cooperate and heed government advice on the virus.

South Shuswap First Responders to stop taking calls amid COVID-19 concerns

Disease transmission and equipment issues led the medical volunteers to make the decision.

Forestry giant Interfor curtails operations in the face of COVID-19

Forestry giant set to reduce production by 60 per cent for at least two weeks.

Interior Health cancels day programs, prioritizes admissions to protect seniors receiving care

Respite care, day programs cancelled as health authority ready themselves for COVID-19

First confirmed case of COVID-19 in Sun Peaks

Sun Peaks Mountain Resort Municipality says individual tested positive, is in self-isolation

Feds launch ad campaign urging social distancing, hygiene during COVID-19 crisis

The 15-second ads — two in English and two in French — zero in on the two main things

COVID-19: Rogers to provide Food Bank Canad with one million meals

The Canadian media company is also launching a major awareness campaign

Canada to spend $192M to find treatment, vaccine for COVID-19, Trudeau says

More than 1,400 cases of the novel coronavirus in Canada

Victoria-area youth at house party tell police they are ‘immune’ to COVID-19

Victoria Police broke up a house party Saturday night

Thousands laid off as airlines struggle with COVID-19 cancellations, travel bans

Some airlines say they will hire back workers after the crisis subsides

Canada refuses to go to Tokyo Games in 2020, asks for one-year postponement

The Tokyo Olympics are scheduled to start July 24 with the Paralympics slated to follow on Aug. 25

Morning Start: Did you know the entire world’s population could fit inside Los Angeles?

Your morning start for Monday, March 23, 2020

COVID-19 World Update, March 23: Foreigners barred in Hong Kong

The latest coronavirus news from about the world, Monday, March 23.

VIDEO: B.C. artist gets help from Canadians far and wide to make inspirational COVID-19 self-isolation video

Comox Valley resident reaches out to Canadian friends, gets epic response

Most Read