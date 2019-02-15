Fentanyl, cocaine, body armour seized in Okanagan suspected ‘dial a dope’ arrests

Street-level packages of suspected fentanyl and cocaine were seized as Vernon police arrested five suspected members of a “dial a dope” drug trafficking group.

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP concluded the lengthy drug investigation with the execution of two search warrants on Friday, Jan. 25, a press release distributed Feb. 15 states.

“This was a very successful investigation targeting a group from the street level dial a dope dealer to the person we believe responsible for bringing drugs into the Vernon area,” said RCMP Targeted Policing Sgt. David Evans. “Fentanyl and the impact it has on the community remains a top priority for the detachment.”

Over the past three months, the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP Targeted Policing members have been investigating a group of drug traffickers believed to be responsible for supplying a significant quantity of fentanyl and other drugs to Vernon and area. As a result of the investigation, police have arrested several people and executed three residential search warrants.

Related: Guns, drugs and cash seized in arrest of alleged B.C. fentanyl dealer

Related: Vernon RCMP take more fentanyl off the street

On three different dates, police arrested a total of five persons suspected of being involved in “dial a dope” drug trafficking group in Vernon. These arrests led to the seizure of numerous street-level packages of suspected fentanyl and cocaine, along with Canadian currency and other drug trafficking paraphernalia.

On Dec. 14, police reported the arrest of two Vernon men and the execution of a residential search warrant that resulted in the seizure of a large quantity drugs, restricted weapons, Canadian currency and other items relating to drug trafficking.

On Jan. 25, a 65-year old man and 54-year old woman were arrested and a search warrant executed at their Kalamalka Road residence, resulting in the seizure of a significant quantity of what is believed to be cocaine, body armour and other items related to drug trafficking.

In addition to those arrests, on Jan. 25, a 37-year old woman was arrested and a search warrant was executed on her Pinantan Lake residence. The search resulted in the seizure of drugs suspected to be cocaine, methamphetamine, large quantities of suspected fentanyl, Canadian currency and other items related to drug trafficking.

All persons have been released from police custody as the investigation continues. At the conclusion of the investigation, RCMP will submit a report the Public Prosecution Service of Canada for consideration of appropriate charges.



parker.crook@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.