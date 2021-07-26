Ferry terminal, Agrifair host B.C. COVID-19 vaccination clinics

B.C. Premier John Horgan congratulates provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry on her management of the COVID-19 pandemic as restrictions are about to lift, June 30, 2021. (B.C. government photo)

B.C. public health teams reported 94 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Saturday, 79 more on Sunday and 94 cases again Monday, down from the 112 new infections reported on Friday but still an increase from last week’s infection rate.

Of the 267 new cases over three days, 155 were in the Interior Health region, which has surpassed the Lower Mainland in recent days with new infections that are dominated by the delta variant of the coronavirus. There is also one new senior home outbreak in Interior Health, at Nelson Jubilee Manor.

One death was recorded from July 24-26, in the Northern Health region. There are currently 695 active COVID-19 cases in B.C., up from 603 Friday, with 43 people in hospital, down from 46, and 17 in intensive care, the same as on Friday.

As of Monday, July 26, 80.6 per cent of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 61.3 per cent have received their second dose. Health regions have pushed to increase vaccination with a series of mobile and pop-up clinics with no appointments necessary.

Former B.C. Lions player Sean Millington greeted visitors to a Surrey recreation centre Monday afternoon, site of one of a series of pop-up vaccination clinics staged by Fraser Health as public health teams around the province worked to increase protection against COVID-19 spread.

The afternoon clinic in Surrey was along with others at the Harrison Hot Springs civic centre plaza, the Abbotsford Agrifair, and mobile vaccination bus stops in Langley and at the Tsawwassen terminal of B.C. Ferries.

Interior Health, which has recorded the most new cases in an upsurge of COVID-19 cases in recent days, has mobile clinics Monday afternoon at the Canadian Tire in Fernie, Tuesday at the Pritchard Community Hall and Wednesday and Thursday at the Clearwater Curling Club, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

RELATED: Canada to have enough vaccines for all by week’s end

RELATED: U.S. headed in the ‘wrong direction,’ Dr. Fauci says

New and active cases July 24-26, by health region:

• 48 new cases in Fraser Health, 185 active

• 41 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, 118 active

• 155 new cases in Interior Health, 342 active

• five new cases in Northern Health, 14 active

• 18 new cases in Island Health, 32 active

@tomfletcherbc

tfletcher@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus