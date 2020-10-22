Student enrolment and withdrawal numbers are detailed in the above graph. (Vernon School District)

Student enrolment and withdrawal numbers are detailed in the above graph. (Vernon School District)

Fewer local, more international students help cover one Okanagan school district’s $1.2M enrolment deficit

School district projected 13 fee-paying international students; 43 enrolled

More local students have opted for online learning this year, but their seats are being filled with an increase in international students.

Considering the current COVID-19 pandemic, the district only anticipated 13 fee-paying international students. The school district currently has 43 international students.

“The reduction in regular enrolment means that there is space in existing classes to teach these students without increasing staffing,” assistant secretary-treasurer Adrian Johnson said in a report.

All of the international youth had their student Visas in place prior to COVID restrictions.

“Some stayed over the summer, some came back two weeks early for their 14 quarantine,” superintendent Joe Rogers said.

There are 206 students studying online, compared to 128 last school year. This is due to more students enrolled in the online VLearn program.

Twenty-eight students have also withdrawn from the public system for homeschooling.

READ MORE: ‘Vernon schools are healthy:’ IH medical health officer

In total, Sept. 30 enrolment numbers are 8,492, which is only 33 fewer students than last year, but there are 117 fewer students in regular school compared to 2019-20.

The Vernon School District is facing a $1.2-million shortfall due to a drop in enrolment for the current school year.

While enrolment represents a large financial hit, other funding areas are up. There is a surplus for international, divisions and education assistants, which brings the total budget shortfall down to $290,000.

An operation surplus of $881,416 from 2019-20 will cover the end shortfall of $290,000.

“Fewer students with special educational needs means that fewer Education Assistants are needed to maintain the level of service provided across the district,” Johnson said. “This is expected to result in a cost-saving of about $460,000.”

The district is already staffed with a lower number of education assistants, so no layoffs or other staff changes are needed to achieve this cost-saving.

The average class size has also dropped. Kindergarten to Grade 3 has the largest reduction at 18 for 2020-21, compared to 19.5 last year and 20.4 the year prior.

“The enrolment variance means that two elementary schools are able to maintain reasonable class sizes with one fewer division,” Johnson said. “This is expected to result in a reduction in staff costs of about $180,000.”

READ MORE: North Okanagan-Shuswap School District faces $2-million deficit

READ MORE: COVID-19 outbreak at Kelowna Francophone school

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Schools

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
5 men linked to Red Scorpion gang charged with gun, drug offences in Kelowna
Next story
A short snap election would pose voting hurdles, says chief electoral officer

Just Posted

Brian Shiosaki helps his neighbours by shoveling the sidewalk near his home in Rutland during a large snowfall in Kelowna Tuesday. (Carli Berry/Capital News)
Special weather statement in effect for Okanagan Valley

The Okanagan could see up to 15 centimeters of snow on Friday

(Kamloops this Week)
Grandfather accused of using grandchild to make child porn residing in Salmon Arm area

66-year-old’s offences alleged to have taken place in Kamloops

The city has received an application for rezoning and an official community plan amendment for a one-acre property at 1050 and 1091 18 St. NE to accommodate the the development of a commercial office building with a residential unit above. (City of Salmon Arm image)
More plans for properties adjacent to Trans-Canada Highway uptown

City receives application to accommodate office, retail and residential space

Shuswap BC NDP candidate Sylvia Lindgren reports several campaign signs have recently been damaged or removed. (Jim Elliot-Salmon Arm Observer)
Update: Shuswap candidate seeking those responsible for stolen, damaged signs

NDP and Green Party signs in the Sunnybrae area have been targetted

The Sicamous Fire Department was able to use their ladder truck to rescue a cat which had been stuck in a tree. (Chelsea Bowman-Facebook)
Sicamous firefighters rescue cat from tree

Rescue also an opportunity to train with ladder truck

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry at a COVID-19 press conference in September 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C shatters another single-day COVID-19 record with 274 new cases

No deaths reported in past 24 hours

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

RCMP detachments across B.C. are now flying Pride flags. (Submitted photo)
Man who spent 4 days injured on flood rescued by Kamloops Mountie

The man is recovering in hospital after being rescued by a police officer conducting a well-being check

Vancouver police reactivated the search for Jordan Naterer Thursday Oct. 22. Photo courtesy of VPD.
Mom of missing Manning Park hiker believes her son is waiting to come home

‘He’s going to come out of a helicopter and say ‘what took you so long?”

Environment Minister George Heyman, Premier John Horgan and Energy Minister Michelle Mungall announce that B.C. Hydro is proceeding with construction of the Site C dam, Dec. 11, 2017. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
Site C actions, costs won’t be known until after B.C. election, Horgan says

Peace River diverted for construction of reinforced dam base

Five people with alleged ties to the Red Scorpion Gang are facing numerous charges. (Kelowna RCMP)
5 men linked to Red Scorpion gang charged with gun, drug offences in Kelowna

Police seized a machine gun as well as 5.5 kilograms of fentanyl and carfentanil

The Vernon School District reports 95 per cent of its students have returned to classrooms amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star)
Fewer local, more international students help cover one Okanagan school district’s $1.2M enrolment deficit

School district projected 13 fee-paying international students; 43 enrolled

One of the squirrels who ended up having their tails amputated after getting them stuck together with tree sap. (Facebook/Wild ARC)
Squirrels recovering from tail amputation after sap situation near Victoria

BC SPCA Wild ARC says squirrels will be released back into wild, fifth sibling was euthanized

With snow already on the ground, preparations are underway to welcome back guests at Kicking Horse Mountain Resort for the winter season. (KHMR photo)
Kicking Horse Mountain Resort announces COVID procedures

The resort is set to open on Dec. 11.

Most Read