Rustic Oracle screen shot. (Contributed)

Film that explores themes of missing Indigenous women to screen in Kelowna

Rustic Oracle is the story of a missing teenage Indigenous girl, told through the eyes of her seven-year-old sister

A film that reveals the stories of missing and murdered Indigenous women and young girls is coming to Landmark Cinema’s Grand 10 in Kelowna next month.

Rustic Oracle, a dramatic feature written and directed by award-winning Mohawk filmmaker Sonia Bonspille Boileau (Le dep, Last Call Indian). Rustic Oracle is the story of a missing teenage Indigenous girl, told through the eyes of her seven-year-old sister. The story unfolds as young Ivy accompanies her mother Susan on a road trip with the hopes of finding her older sister who suddenly disappeared from their First Nations community.

“The film shares a story experienced by countless Indigenous families who have faced the trauma caused by the disappearance of a loved one,” said Bonspille Boileau.

“Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls has become such a big social issue, we’ve lost touch with the actual people that have lived it. The film aims to ensure that the fear and helplessness that are felt by so many families in this country are not drowned by the politics, the data and the buzzwords. It is easy to forget that each ‘stolen sister’ is exactly that – someone’s sister, daughter, niece, cousin, or best friend.”

Rustic Oracle made its world premiere at the 2019 Vancouver International Film Festival (VIFF) and was officially selected into 14 national and international festivals garnering 26 awards, including Leo Awards for Best Film and Best Lead Performance; Best Film and Best Female Lead at the Dunedin International Film Festival (FL); and Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress at the American Indian Film Festival (San Francisco, CA).

Rustic Oracle can be seen at the Kelowna’s Landmark Cinemas Grand 10 from Sept. 25 to Oct. 1.

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
