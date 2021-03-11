A ceremonial cloth with the names of 2,800 children who died in residential schools and were identified in the National Student Memorial Register, is carried to the stage during the Honouring National Day for Truth and Reconciliation ceremony in Gatineau, Quebec on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. A new report says more than $3 billion has been paid out to victims of Canada’s notorious residential schools. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

A ceremonial cloth with the names of 2,800 children who died in residential schools and were identified in the National Student Memorial Register, is carried to the stage during the Honouring National Day for Truth and Reconciliation ceremony in Gatineau, Quebec on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. A new report says more than $3 billion has been paid out to victims of Canada’s notorious residential schools. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Final report: More than $3B paid to 38,000 victims of residential schools

The money was paid under settlement terms of the Indian residential schools class action.

A new report says more than $3 billion has been paid out to victims of Canada’s notorious residential schools.

The report says more than 38,000 victims received compensation for sexual, physical and other abuse.

The money was paid under settlement terms of the Indian residential schools class action.

The claims process began in 2007 and closes at the end of the month.

The aim was to redress in part the horrific abuse many Indigenous children suffered over the decades.

Today’s final report on the independent assessment process is from the committee overseeing the claims.

ALSO READ: Ottawa won’t set new deadline for providing clean water in First Nations communities

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Indigenousresidential schools

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘We are making personal history’: How the COVID-19 crisis will be remembered
Next story
WestJet cancels orders for 15 Boeing 737 Max planes as industry struggles

Just Posted

City of Salmon Arm will be taking on a pilot project to reduce the odour emanating from its wastewater treatment facility. (File photo)
COLUMN: The smell of money and other odoriferous phenomena of Salmon Arm

In Plain View by Lachlan Labere

Minister Adrian Dix looks through a copy copy of phase two in B.C.’s COVID-19 immunization plan as Premier John Horgan looks on during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Interior Health reports 42 new cases of COVID-19

Fourteen people in the region are currently in hospital with the virus, five of whom are in intensive care

The Eagle Valley Transportation Society is prepared to offer rides to Salmon Arm for COVID-19 vaccine appointments. (Contributed)
Eagle Valley Transportation Society will offer rides to Salmon Arm for vaccinations

No vaccination clinics currently planned for Sicamous, Blind Bay or Sorrento

Salmon Arm Council voted unanimously Monday, March 8 to give third reading to a rezoning application for two parcels in the industrial park at 4270 10th Ave. SE and 3831 20th Ave. SE., from A2, rural holding zone to M2, light industrial zone. (City of Salmon Arm image)
Council OKs two Salmon Arm properties leaving land reserve for light industrial use

Land commission to decide, council points to scarcity of land, neighbours express concerns

A concept image shows a four-lane replacement for the RW Bruhn Bridge towering over the nearby railway bridge across the Sicamous Channel. (Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure Image)
VIDEO: New Sicamous Highway 1 bridge renderings show one less lane than promised

Mayor Terry Rysz wants to see access improvements and funding for a pedestrian bridge.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks about COVID-19 vaccination program at the B.C. legislature, March 8, 2020. (B.C. government)
AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine begins arriving in B.C.

Another 531 cases, 51 variants, confirmed in B.C. Wednesday

A pharmacist prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine at a pharmacy prototype clinic in Halifax on March 9, 2021. The CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
B.C. vaccine rollout: Seniors aged 85+ can register for COVID immunization Thursday

Call centre backlog fixed, 90+ seniors can still book appointments

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau rises to deliver a statement on the National Day of Observance of COVID-19, to recognize victims and the impacts of pandemic, in the House of Commons, in Ottawa, Thursday, March 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada marks national day of observance to commemorate those who died of COVID-19

Prime minister describes the past 12 months as ‘a heartbreaking year, but it is a year we have faced together’

Victor Osborne, 102, of Nanaimo, who was born during the Spanish flu pandemic and took part in an influenza A vaccine trial while in the Royal Navy in 1934, will get his first COVID-19 vaccine dose on Monday, March 15. (News Bulletin file photo)
102-year-old B.C. veteran born during our last pandemic books his COVID-19 shot

Victor Osborne is no stranger to new vaccines

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is in the process of changing the name of Squaw Valley Road in the rural Lumby area. (Brittney Brewer photo)
Rural Okanagan road to be renamed, getting rid of Indigenous slur

Transportation ministry is in the process of renaming Squaw Valley Road

A pharmacist prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine at a pharmacy prototype clinic in Halifax on March 9, 2021. The CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
B.C. government won’t release Telus contract on vaccine appointment call centres

Premier John Horgan and Health Minister Adrian Dix were repeatedly asked during question period

Last March, a group called Hearts of Okanagan started with the idea of putting up hearts in our windows in an effort to show we are in this together even though we were isolated at home at the time. Painted rocks started showing up all over the community with messages of hope. (Facebook)
COLUMN: We have lost so much in the last year, but hopefully not our hope

It might be at the fringes of our hearts right now, but hope is there

Pathways
Interior Health not budging on decision to pull funding from Penticton addictions centre

IH will start hiring a team soon to take over addiction services

BC Housing has proposed that Victory Church shelter at 352 Winnipeg Street in Penticton be extended until March 31, 2022. It was originally intended to be a shelter April 1, 2021. (Jesse Day - Western News)
Penticton city council meets to discuss BC Housing demands

BC Housing said it may override council’s decision to reject shelter extension

Most Read