Fire at abandoned Penticton home under investigation

Flames could be seen on the back side of the house early Friday morning

A fire burned up the back side of an abandoned house in Penticton on Friday morning, Dec. 9. The fire is currently under investigation. (Shayla Hearn - Facebook)

A fire that erupted at an abandoned home is currently under investigation in Penticton.

The Penticton Fire Department knocked down the fire at Arnott Place shortly before 9 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 9.

According to Fire Chief Larry Watkinson, the blaze was contained mostly to the back exterior of the building, but a small amount of flames did advance up to the attic of the home.

Neighbours had mentioned last week that bylaw services were called because squatters were coming in and out of the home.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. No injuries were reported due to the fire.

READ MORE: Penticton councillor wants to speed up hiring 4 firefighters

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.