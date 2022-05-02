A fire broke out Sunday night at a home on Westminster Ave. and Bassett St. The fire is suspicious. (Monique Tamminga Western News)

Fire at problem house in downtown Penticton deemed suspicious

The fire is in the same location of a shooting on April 11

A home some neighbours have been calling a problem house in downtown Penticton caught fire Sunday night.

Around 9:45 p.m., Penticton Fire Department was called out to a blaze at the home on Westminster Avenue and Bassett Street. The fire is deemed suspicious, confirmed police.

A couple ambulance and RCMP were also on scene.

According to neighbours, several people were seen fleeing the home. Neighbours also saw utility vehicles there as well and heard a chainsaw going. There is police tape around the home and an officer stationed at the home on Monday. The backyard contains numerous bike parts.

The backyard of a problem house that had a fire Sunday night shows numerous bike parts. (Monique Tamminga Western News)

The Western News will update this story once more information is known.

This same area of Westminster and Bassett was the location of a shooting April 11. Bullets hit an uninvolved vehicle.

A vehicle of interest was identified from doorbell camera video from the area of Westminster Avenue and Bassett Street.

There has been no new information from that shooting.

READ MORE: Early morning shooting

