The blaze started in a wood waste pile and has now been contained

A fire at the Sicamous Landfill has been contained on Saturday, June 1. (Columbia Shuswap Regional District)

A fire in a wood waste pile at the Sicamous Landfill has resulted in the closure of the site this morning.

On Saturday, June 1 at 5:30 a.m. fire crews from the District of Sicamous were working to put out the blaze at 950 Two Mile Road. By 10:30 a.m. the District reported the fire is under control but crews remain on scene.

Due to the safety of the public and fire crews, the landfill is closed.

