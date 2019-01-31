Fire crews responding to smoke, possible fire at Salmon Arm Nufloors building

Salmon Arm firefighters respond to a report of a commercial structure fire in the 700 block of Lakeshore Drive. The business was evacuated due to smoke coming from the warehouse area in the rear of the building. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm firefighters are currently responding to reports of a structure fire at the NuFloor building at 775 Lakeshore Drive SW.

Reports of smoke coming from an interior wall of the building were received at approximately 1 p.m., firefighters are reporting the building has been evacuated and the incident is being investigated.

So far, no open flames have been reported by firefighters, but smoke can be seen coming from inside the building.

An Observer reporter is heading to the scene, updates will be provided as more information is made available.

 

