A wildfire at Bews Creek on Queest Mountain near Sicamous has caused the Columbia Shuswap Regional District to order an evacuation alert for a one-kilometre radius near the K3 Cat Skiing Lodge. (Black Press - file photo)<strong></strong>

A wildfire at Bews Creek on Queest Mountain near Sicamous has caused the Columbia Shuswap Regional District to order an evacuation alert for a one-kilometre radius near the K3 Cat Skiing Lodge. (Black Press - file photo)

Fire on Queest Mountain near Sicamous results in evacuation alert near ski lodge

Bews Creek fire listed as 8.5 hectares in size

An evacuation alert issued by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District for the Bews Creek wildfire Saturday, July 10, remains in effect.

The fire is in a remote section of Electoral Area E (District of Sicamous, Swansea Point, Malakwa) and is threatening a cat-skiinglodge and operation on Queest Mountain.

Due to the potential danger to life and health, the CSRD issued the alert for a one-kilometre radius around the K3 Cat Skiing Lodge located at the end of the East Gorge Forest Service Road on Queest Mountain.

The Shuswap Emergency Program has notified those affected by the alert and there is no current threat to any individuals.

The situation continues to be monitored.

As of Sunday, July 11, at 10 a.m., the fire was listed on the B.C. Wildfire Service dashboard as being 8.5 hectares in size and categorized as out of control. Cause of the fire is unknown.

READ MORE: Trains through Salmon Arm not considered high risk for fires


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021

Previous story
Transport minister orders CN, CP to take new wildfire prevention measures for tracks near Lytton
Next story
SPCA hoping to reconnect dog with her owners after Lytton fire

Just Posted

A wildfire at Bews Creek on Queest Mountain near Sicamous has caused the Columbia Shuswap Regional District to order an evacuation alert for a one-kilometre radius near the K3 Cat Skiing Lodge. (Black Press - file photo)<strong></strong>
Fire on Queest Mountain near Sicamous results in evacuation alert near ski lodge

CP cargo train rolls through Salmon Arm in 2015. CP reports that during the extreme heat of 2021, it has increased its inspections of tracks and other equipment. (File photo)
Trains through Salmon Arm not considered high risk for fires

The Peach City Beach Cruise in Penticton has featured many vintage and collectible vehicles, including this baby blue Corvette convertable. (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about transportation

The approximate location of a wildfire spotted north of White Lake on July 10, 2021. (B.C. Wildfire Dashboard image)
Small wildfire reported north of White Lake in Shuswap region