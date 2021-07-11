Fire on Queest Mountain near Sicamous results in evacuation alert near ski lodge

A wildfire at Bews Creek on Queest Mountain near Sicamous has caused the Columbia Shuswap Regional District to order an evacuation alert for a one-kilometre radius near the K3 Cat Skiing Lodge. (Black Press - file photo)

An evacuation alert issued by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District for the Bews Creek wildfire Saturday, July 10, remains in effect.

The fire is in a remote section of Electoral Area E (District of Sicamous, Swansea Point, Malakwa) and is threatening a cat-skiinglodge and operation on Queest Mountain.

Due to the potential danger to life and health, the CSRD issued the alert for a one-kilometre radius around the K3 Cat Skiing Lodge located at the end of the East Gorge Forest Service Road on Queest Mountain.

The Shuswap Emergency Program has notified those affected by the alert and there is no current threat to any individuals.

The situation continues to be monitored.

As of Sunday, July 11, at 10 a.m., the fire was listed on the B.C. Wildfire Service dashboard as being 8.5 hectares in size and categorized as out of control. Cause of the fire is unknown.

