Fire puts Oyama residents on evacuation alert

Out-of-control blaze in Oyama Lake Eco Lodge area

An air tanker drops retardant on the Oyama Lake wildfire Tuesday evening. (Video still)

Some Oyama residents are on high alert due to a wildfire burning out of control.

The blaze, near the Eco Lodge area is 20 by 20 metres and considered out of control, according to BC Wildfire Service. One helicopter and seven personnel are actioning the fire, which was sparked Monday. While the fire was thought to be under control Tuesday afternoon, conditions worsened in the evening.

“They told me that the fire is out of control and something exploded so be on standby for evacuation,” Oyama Lake Road resident Nickie Burditt said.

Water bombers are circling the Oyama Lake fire, on the east hill of Oyama.

Further updates will be posted as soon as they become available.

